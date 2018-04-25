How to Achieve ROI in Data Analytics Investments Among Highlights of SCIO Health Analytics' Top 5 Blog Posts of First Quarter 2018

4 Ways to Make the Best of Healthcare IT Work in 2018: Healthcare's mantra for 2018 is to make the most of what you've got. The mission for healthcare organizations will be to realize a strong return on investment on technologies that are already in place. To meet this goal, healthcare organizations will need to use data analytics more strategically than ever before. In this post, Rose Higgins , president, North America , lists four strategies for more optimal use of analytics, including moving beyond traditional claims and financial data, and elevating the use of "little data." Leveraging Data: Are We Moving the Needle?: Under value-based care, healthcare organizations are under pressure to improve quality resulting in improved clinical results. The problem: Many organizations are exerting considerable effort without really moving the quality needle in the right direction. This post links to an interview with HealthcareNOW Radio, in which Chief Evangelist David Hom talks about what healthcare organizations can do to better measure quality in value-based reimbursement programs and why the healthcare industry is likely to remain fragmented for a significant period of time. 4 Ways Brokers Can Leverage Analytics to Help Employers Up the ROI on their Health Benefits Investments: Employers offer health insurance to recruit and maintain talent as well as to keep employees healthy and productive, but they still want to get the best return on their health benefits investments. However, brokers, are hard-pressed to offer employers proof of this return on investment – and even more pressured when it comes to helping employers actually reduce healthcare costs. In this post, Hom discusses how brokers can use more sophisticated predictive and prescriptive analytics to measure the effectiveness of health benefit program participation, demonstrate the ROI employers are generating and guide employers on opportunities to reduce costs across their workforce benefits. Dynamic vs. Static Business Processes: 4 Differences: Healthcare business process outsourcing organizations typically stay inside well-defined boxes when trying to get work done, but what do they do if they want to move to the head of the class? Instead of sticking with the written-in-stone standard operating procedures, organizations should adopt "dynamic" processes – which are the opposite of the standard processes currently used. In this post, Arun Rangamani , senior vice president of care optimization and SCIOXpert Services, and Subha Vaidyanathan , vice president of technology and data management, detail four ways that dynamic processes stand in contrast to static processes. Poll Results: Who is the Risk Adjustment Star?: Hierarchical Condition Category codes (HCCs) can be used to identify individuals with chronic illnesses and then assign a risk adjustment factor score that figures prominently in determining payment levels. Healthcare organizations must document HCCs or risk missing out on significant revenue. This post features poll results from a webinar on achieving optimal risk adjustment that was led by Tom Peterson , senior vice president of risk adjustment. These poll results offer insights into how life sciences companies are leveraging data analytics to gain a competitive advantage to get a handle on the future.

SCIO Health Analytics' blog, SCIOKnow, covers all things related to healthcare data analytics solutions and services. The blog publishes on a weekly basis and features approximately a dozen authors who are subject matter experts in a broad array of topics, including population health, payment integrity, risk-adjustment, care management, opportunity analysis and incentive design, consumer segmentation and engagement, network performance and commercial effectiveness.

About SCIO Health Analytics

Based in West Hartford, Connecticut, SCIO Health Analytics is a leading health analytics solution and services company. It serves over 100 healthcare organizations representing over 130 million covered lives across the continuum including providers, health plans, PBMs, employers, health services and global life sciences companies. SCIO provides predictive analytics and insights as a service to transform data into actionable insights, helping healthcare organizations identify opportunities and prescribe actions to drive operational performance and address the healthcare waste epidemic while improving care quality. SCIO is dedicated to helping our clients achieve optimal outcomes and decrease the total cost of care. For more information visit: www.sciohealthanalytics.com.

