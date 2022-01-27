How to Afford a Boat In The Midst Of the Pandemic Boating Boom

Despite domestic and international borders beginning to reopen, the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in many Australians opting not to travel this summer. Rather than heading overseas, Aussies are finding ways to bring the enjoyment of a holiday closer to home – particularly with boats. Experts in the boating industry have reported an astronomical demand for new and custom boats, and those selling their used boats have revealed they are making higher profits than ever before.

Positive Lending Solutions, expert in every type of personal loan Australia wide, reports that boat finance is a simple way to access a new or used boat or marine vehicle. Instead of buyers saving up over time to purchase a boat outright, they are able to access their dream boat immediately and pay it off in instalments over a few years. Boat finance can cover a range of different types of marine vehicles: yachts, sail boats, cabin cruisers, fishing dinghies, speedboats and more.

For the best chance at being approved for boat finance, Positive Lending Solutions suggests buyers first choose the boat they want to purchase then shop around for a loan. Comparing different loans helps to identify the lenders, loan terms and features that are suited to each buyer. Positive Lending Solutions assures borrowers that with the right loan, they can cash in on the boating boom and enjoy the water sooner.

From a caravan loan to jet ski finance, Australians can rely on Positive Lending Solutions – contact them to find out more.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Positive Lending Solutions