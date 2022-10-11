How to Avoid Aging 15 Years in 15 Seconds: Stickite Lens Offers Relief for the More than 80 Million Americans Suffering From Age-Related Far-Sightedness (Presbyiopia)

NEW ALBANDY, Ohio, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As we age our eyes become less flexible and we find it hard to focus on nearby objects such as a book or smartphone. This condition, known as presbyopia or age-related far-sightedness usually appears in the early to mid-40s and is unavoidable. There are no known diets or exercises to delay or prevent this natural part of the aging process. Overtime, essentially everyone will need reading glasses of one form or another.

Sticktite Lens -- Convert your favorite sunglasses into bifocal readers Sticktite Lens -- Stick-on reader lenses. Removable, repositionable, reusable. Leave no residue on glasses

The situation is most acute when outside wearing sunglasses. Now, when presented with a text message or cafe menu, the unfortunate wearer must remove their sunglasses and replace them with readers which is both a time-consuming hassle and an age-revealing "tell." The truth is that switching from shades to readers adds 15 years in 15 seconds.

Sticktite Lenses solve this problem. Our stick-on reader lenses convert the wearer's existing sunglasses into bifocal readers. The adhesive lens sticks to the inside of the bottom portion of their sunglasses so that when they glance down to read, say, their phone, they are looking through a high quality magnifying lens, enabling them to read clearly.

Sticktite lenses are made from a patented, high-index, flexible polymer which adheres to glass or plastic lenses (including those with specialist coatings) without the need for adhesives. Furthermore, the lenses can be easily moved, repositioned or removed and reused without damaging the underlying lens or leaving any residue.

Beyond sunglasses, Sticktite lenses work well with safety glasses, ski goggles and even – since once installed they are waterproof – scuba masks. The lenses are thin and highly flexible so they adhere securely regardless of the curvature of the underlying lens.

Sticktite lenses are available in 6 magnification strengths from +1.25 diopter to +3.00 diopter. As well as for general use they are excellent for outdoor activities such as fishing, cycling, skiing, hunting etc.

Sticktite lenses are available via the company's website and amazon.com as well as – increasingly – wherever quality sunglasses are sold.

