How to Avoid Brake Job Rip Offs

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A typical brake job costs between $250 and $375. But many shops offer $149 brake job "specials." Unfortunately, shops can't actually make money at $149, so the special is really a bait-and-switch come- on to get customers in the shop. By the time they're done, those customers get taken to the cleaners to the tune of $900 to $1,200. State Attorney Generals try to crack down on these bait-and-switch tactics, but unscrupulous repair shops constantly adapt. But consumers can avoid the most common brake job rip-off practices by getting up to speed on brake job costs.

Ricksfreeautorepairadvice.com, a popular DIY auto repair advice website has published a free Consumer's Guide to Brake Job Cost. The guide educates consumers on the tell-tale signs of the most common brake job rip offs. The guide details the difference between economy, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and premium quality brake parts as well as which parts are often replaced unnecessarily. The free guide closes with helpful advice on how to find a reputable repair shop in their area.

Getting up to speed on brake job costs can easily save consumers $900. The guide is free at http://ricksfreeautorepairadvice.com/consumers-guide-to-brake-job-cost/

