How to Avoid Predatory Lawyers After L.A. Wildfires

Nachawati Law Group: Be wary of high-pressure tactics

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As wildfire survivors struggle to begin the long rebuilding process, many are being deluged with solicitations from lawyers using unethical and unscrupulous tactics.

In an article published by the national legal publication Law360, Nachawati Law Group founding partner Majed Nachawati advised survivors to beware of high-pressure and predatory tactics.

Writes Law360: "Nachawati cautioned legal consumers against signing up with firms that lack experience with wildfires, mass torts or bankruptcy court, where many mass tort defendants ultimately end up. And he said he was skeptical of firms that file lawsuits before a thorough investigation. For instance, lawsuits over the Palisades Fire may be premature, as the cause of the blaze has not yet been determined."

The Nachawati Law Group, which is investigating the Eaton, Palisades, Hurst and other recent fires, has assembled the following recommendations for wildfire victims:

Avoid High-Pressure Tactics : Be wary of anyone using high-pressure tactics to sign agreements. Lawyers are prohibited from soliciting clients at disaster scenes or at hospitals. They also can't send messages to prospective clients that aren't clearly labeled as advertisements.

Costs and Fees : Reputable law firms are transparent about costs and fees. Mr. Nachawati told Law360 that lawyers should be willing to lower their fee calculation when a recovery is less than expected. In addition, lawyers should not ask for up-front payments or charge a fee for assisting residents with filing basic insurance claims.

"We have an internal rule that, if the client receives, net, less than what we're supposed to make under the attorney's fee calculation, we cut our fee," Mr. Nachawati told Law360. "There are firms out there, the predatory firms, that wouldn't do that."

Litigation Experience Matters : Legal disputes resulting from the L.A. fires are expected to result in thousands of lawsuits that will be consolidated into what is known as mass tort or multidistrict litigation. These are complex disputes that require expertise and resources that most personal injury lawyers do not have.

About Nachawati Law Group

Nachawati Law Group represents victims of wildfires, including the January 2025 Los Angeles fires. The firm has a national reputation for fighting for individuals and families harmed by corporate negligence. The firm represents parties in mass tort litigation, businesses and governmental entities in consumer protection cases, and individuals in complex personal injury claims. Visit https://wildfiretrial.com/, call (888)955-2254, or Email [email protected].

SOURCE Nachawati Law Group