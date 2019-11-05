How to Be a Kick-Butt Entrepreneur Who Reaches Goals Faster and More Effectively

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laura Di Franco and Donnie Boivin are friends, business partners and coauthors who have written the sort of workbook they wish they had when they were getting started. Your High Vibe Business: A Strategic Workbook for Badass Entrepreneurial Success contains 16 chapters of actionable exercises they describe as a practical course in "badassery," covering everything from crafting a business vision to researching speaking gigs.

(PRNewsfoto/Laura Di Franco) (PRNewsfoto/Laura Di Franco)

The two met when Di Franco was a guest on Boivin's Success Champions podcast and became fast friends and collaborators. A sales expert, Boivin created his first business at 40 and currently has a fast-growing Facebook group. Through Brave Healer Productions, Di Franco helps fellow health-care practitioners take their businesses to the next level.

Di Franco writes in the book's introduction, "This book is for every healer who has cried themselves to sleep at night wondering how the heck they were going to cover the mortgage, feed the kids, and grow their high vibe business. I get you. I've been you. And now you have the help you've been aching for."

In an interview, Di Franco and Boivin can discuss:

Why having an ideal client avatar is more important than trying to meet everyone's needs

Some of their Badass High Vibe tips for creating a business you'll love including giving yourself permission to have a vision that is yours alone

What they mean by purpose-driven fear

Shortcuts and secrets mined from their own mistakes

Praise for Your High Vibe Business

"If you're looking for a blueprint to guide you in your business endeavors, you have hit the jackpot. While working through the book start to finish is invaluable, trouble-shooting specific issues is made easy with the layout of this book. I know I'll be working some of these exercises to shore up my own business plan as an author."— Lynn Dehnke, author of Overcoming Warrior and Meditate and Declare

"The timing of this book couldn't have been more perfect. I am in the infancy phase of launching my business and was growing frustrated trying to maneuver through this stage. The exercises Donnie and Laura present for each chapter of the book really helped give me a clear direction on where I need to go and what I need to do in order to truly thrive in business! Their no B.S. and out-of-the-box methods were just what I needed to get back on the High Vibe path for my business!"— Chad Jackman, owner, Blue Fox Growth Solutions, LLC

"I will definitely be going through this a second time to make sure I did not miss anything in this jam-packed workbook. You cannot put a dollar amount on the information contained in this book. These strategies and insights will make my business completely high vibe and badass." — Sarah Ankney, Sassy Pinterest specialist

About the Authors

With almost three decades of expertise in holistic physical therapy, seven published books and a third-degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do, Laura Di Franco, MPT, is known for her contagious and inspiring energy and methods.

Donnie Boivin, who is based in Fort Worth, Texas, is an expert sales professional and top 200 iTunes podcaster who served in the Marine Corps. He also runs Success Champion Magazine. He has been featured in more than 150 media outlets.

Contact: Laura Di Franco, (703) 915-3653; 228487@email4pr.com www.BraveHealer.com; DonnieBoivin.com

SOURCE Laura Di Franco