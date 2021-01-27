How to Be an Anti-Racist Real Estate Pro

News provided by

Dr. Lee Davenport

Jan 27, 2021, 08:38 ET

ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The time is now to go beyond being just a well-meaning real estate pro in order to actively be an Anti-Racist Real Estate Pro. The new book, How to be an Anti-Racist Real Estate Pro by Dr. Lee Davenport (https://www.learnwithlee.realtor/) — the award-winning international real estate coach/trainer — is the resource every real estate professional needs in 2021. And, if you plan on working with a real estate professional, this should be on both your gift list (for them) and reading list (for you) so that you know the real deal.

This book includes:

Continue Reading
How to Be an Anti-Racist Real Estate Pro, Book Cover
How to Be an Anti-Racist Real Estate Pro, Book Cover
How to Be an Anti-Racist Real Estate Pro, E-Book Cover
How to Be an Anti-Racist Real Estate Pro, E-Book Cover

Part 1: How Did We Get Here?

'There goes the neighborhood': An abridged modern history of race and homeownership in the U.S.

Part 2: Where Are We Today?

What it's like for me as a Black millennial female agent

'I didn't create the system'

Why 'I didn't know' can't be an excuse

Is RPAC doing right by REALTORS®?

Part 3: What's Next?

Canceling Housing 'Discrimination'

How Dr. King's dream is not a zero-sum game for one firm

Neither fair nor a haven, NAR's Fairhaven is what we need

Additional resources to be an Anti-Racist Real Estate Pro

The marathon continues: the J.E.D.I. Defender challenge

Praise for Dr. Lee's thought-provoking writings:

I cannot say enough...what wonderful storytelling you used to drive home important points.

Tessa Hultz, RCE, CAE, CIPS
Long Island Board of REALTORS®, CEO

I can definitely relate... thank you for sharing this. So many little things that add up. It still stings in my memory when a franchise owner said he didn't see "someone like me" being a broker in a top area of town where I desired to expand his franchise. I asked why and he couldn't give a reason. His loss as I went on to grow a firm in that very area.

Christian Ross
International Agent and Managing Broker

I reached out to Lee Davenport who was the author [of There Goes the Neighborhood] that Lennox had forwarded to all of us to read. She's an incredible person.

Howard Chung
VP, John L. Scott Real Estate Affiliates

History has proven, the journey of being an Anti-Racist Real Estate Pro is not a quick sprint but rather a lifelong marathon.

Complimentary (aka no fee) access available now at https://bit.ly/antiracistpro Hurry, no fee access is for a limited time. #LearnWithDrLee

SOURCE Dr. Lee Davenport