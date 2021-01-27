ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The time is now to go beyond being just a well-meaning real estate pro in order to actively be an Anti-Racist Real Estate Pro. The new book, How to be an Anti-Racist Real Estate Pro by Dr. Lee Davenport (https://www.learnwithlee.realtor/) — the award-winning international real estate coach/trainer — is the resource every real estate professional needs in 2021. And, if you plan on working with a real estate professional, this should be on both your gift list (for them) and reading list (for you) so that you know the real deal.

This book includes:

Part 1: How Did We Get Here?

'There goes the neighborhood': An abridged modern history of race and homeownership in the U.S.

Part 2: Where Are We Today?

What it's like for me as a Black millennial female agent

'I didn't create the system'

Why 'I didn't know' can't be an excuse

Is RPAC doing right by REALTORS®?

Part 3: What's Next?

Canceling Housing 'Discrimination'

How Dr. King's dream is not a zero-sum game for one firm

Neither fair nor a haven, NAR's Fairhaven is what we need

Additional resources to be an Anti-Racist Real Estate Pro

The marathon continues: the J.E.D.I. Defender challenge

Praise for Dr. Lee's thought-provoking writings:

I cannot say enough...what wonderful storytelling you used to drive home important points.

— Tessa Hultz, RCE, CAE, CIPS

Long Island Board of REALTORS®, CEO

I can definitely relate... thank you for sharing this. So many little things that add up. It still stings in my memory when a franchise owner said he didn't see "someone like me" being a broker in a top area of town where I desired to expand his franchise. I asked why and he couldn't give a reason. His loss as I went on to grow a firm in that very area.

— Christian Ross

International Agent and Managing Broker

I reached out to Lee Davenport who was the author [of There Goes the Neighborhood] that Lennox had forwarded to all of us to read. She's an incredible person.

— Howard Chung

VP, John L. Scott Real Estate Affiliates

History has proven, the journey of being an Anti-Racist Real Estate Pro is not a quick sprint but rather a lifelong marathon.

Complimentary (aka no fee) access available now at https://bit.ly/antiracistpro Hurry, no fee access is for a limited time. #LearnWithDrLee

