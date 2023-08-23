How to Bypass Google FRP Lock Easily with iToolab UnlockGo (Android)

News provided by

iToolab Co Ltd

23 Aug, 2023, 15:48 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If you have created a Google account on your Android phone, you will be required to provide the username and password to access the phone after a factory reset. If you forgot the Google account credentials or purchased a second-hand Android phone, the phone will be useless until you enter the correct information. But don't worry; iToolab UnlockGo (Android) can save you from the dilemma.

Best Google FRP Bypass Tool - iToolab UnlockGo (Android)

Continue Reading
How to Bypass Google FRP Lock Easily with iToolab UnlockGo (Android)
How to Bypass Google FRP Lock Easily with iToolab UnlockGo (Android)

UnlockGo (Android) was developed by the professional team iToolab, allowing Android users to remove Google FRP lock and screen locks from Android phones and tablets. Due to its wide compatibility and high success rate, more and more users choose to rely on UnlockGo (Android).

Key Features of UnlockGo (Android)

Bypass Google Lock on Samsung/Xiaomi/Redmi/vivo/OPPO

This feature allows you to bypass Google FRP lock after a factory reset. No matter if your device is running Android 5 or 13, you can regain access to your device within minutes. Furthermore, the latest version of the program can bypass FRP successfully even if your Android device has installed the latest security patch.

Remove Various Screen Locks from 6000+ Phone Models

No matter your Android device is locked by password, PIN, pattern, fingerprint or face lock, UnlockGo (Android) can remove them completely. This tool can also remove privacy passwords and secure startup password. If you own an old Samsung device, you can unlock it with UnlockGo (Android) without data loss.

Step-by-Step Guide to Bypass Google FRP

Here, we will take Samsung devices as an example.

Step 1: Launch iToolab UnlockGo (Android) on your computer. Select the "Bypass Samsung FRP" option.

Step 2: Connect your Google locked Samsung device to the computer. Enter the secret code to enable USB debugging.

Step 3: Bypass Google FRP successfully.

Full guide: https://itoolab.com/guide/google-frp-bypass/

Video guide: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h_wuv449-x0

Price and Availability

  • iToolab UnlockGo (Android) works on Windows 11/10/8.1/8/7, and MacOS 10.11 and later.
  • The program supports bypassing Google FRP on Samsung Android 5-13, Mi MIUI 10-14, vivo Android 10-12, and OPPO Android 5-13.
  • The program is sold with different license types, including 1 Month Plan, 1 Year Plan and Lifetime Plan. The prices are $29.95, $39.95, $49.95, respectively. In other words, the longer you own the license, the cheaper it will be. Furthermore, if you are running a smartphone business, the customized business plan should be on your radar.

For more information visit https://itoolab.com/buy/unlockgo-android-for-windows/

About iToolab

iToolab is a software development company founded in 2008 to help iOS and Android users solve various issues with leading-edge smartphone tools for repair and recovery, unlocking, and more. As of now, iToolab is serving 130+ countries and has been trusted and recommended by some leading tech sites and users worldwide. iToolab is a trusted one-stop shop for smartphone utility apps.

For more details, please visit:

Official Website:https://itoolab.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/itoolab

Twitter：https://twitter.com/IToolab

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@iToolab

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com.

SOURCE iToolab Co Ltd

Also from this source

Effective Way to Change iPhone Location with iToolab AnyGo for iOS App

How to Fix iPhone Unavailable with iToolab UnlockGo iOS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.