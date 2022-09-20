NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PassFab has proudly announced that it has launched an exciting new 'back to school' special promotion offer for its PassFab Android Unlocker. In this exciting new offer, users will be able to get 58% off from September 7th to October 7th, 2022. Billions of people around the world use Android based devices and they often forget their passcode. PassFab has the ultimate solution to this problem with this remarkable new software, updated to keep up with the upgraded Android devices. A lot of people try to find out how to bypass Google Lock on Samsung and their only logical answer is hidden in this software.

How to Bypass Google Verification on Samsung — PassFab Android Unlocker

"If you are in a situation where you need to know how to bypass Google Verification on your Samsung device, you can use PassFab Android Unlocker to get access to your device without any hassle," said PassFab's spokesperson. "With our all-new Back-to-School special promotion offer, we are making this software more affordable than ever before so that everyone, including the students can also get it by availing this offer."

More than 2.5 billion Android users around the world at some point in their life encounter the Google Lock or Factory Reset Protection (FRP), which is a standard security feature on all latest Android devices, including Samsung devices. For Google bypass Samsung, this built-in security feature not only protects the Android device, but also safeguards all the information stored in it. From screen locks and data encryptions to all other valuable information stored in an Android device is protected with this lock and it is automatically activated when a Google account is registered on the device.

In order to bypass google verification Samsung, this lock is very useful but can be very dangerous at times because it completely disables the device at times. Therefore, bypassing this Google Lock on Samsung is critical and PassFab has made it easier for everyone to bypass a Samsung galaxy with ease. A lot of people want to learn how to bypass Google lock on Samsung and the simple and easy steps of the PassFab Android Unlocker will help users learn about that.

PassFab Android Unlocker is a useful professional Android password unlocking tool that basically enables its users to remove Android PIN, Pattern or fingerprint password without password.

After downloading it for free and installing the PassFab Android Unlocker on the computer, a user can bypass your Samsung FRP.

For more information to bypass google verification on Samsung or unlock your Android today, get the PassFab Android Unlocker with 58% discount, please visit:

https://www.passfab.com/purchase.html

https://www.passfab.com/purchase/buy-android-unlocker.html

https://www.passfab.com/products/android-unlocker.html

https://www.passfab.com/android/how-do-i-bypass-frp-with-computer.html

About PassFab:

PassFab was founded in 2010 as a leading password recovery tool developer, and it has now expanded to a range of software and online tools to make the lives of its users easier worldwide.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/passfab/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/passfab

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/passfab

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/passfabsoftware/

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE PassFab