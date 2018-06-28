How to Celebrate Fourth of July Safely, FEBC Offers Advice

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the biggest holidays of the summer -- 4th of July -- brings Americans of all backgrounds together for fireworks and barbeques. This holiday also brings with it dangers, including drunk drivers and firework injuries. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a member benefits company specializing in health and financial wellness, offers a variety of benefits that can help members get through the holiday.

"People sometimes save their excessive drinking for holidays, including the 4th of July," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC. "It's a celebratory time and people want to let loose. Plan ahead and schedule a cab if you know you'll be drinking."

July 4th can bring up many mental health issues for people. On one end, some may use binge drinking as a coping mechanism to deal with emotional problems. Experts recommend focusing on eating more appetizers, snacks and drinking more water at holiday parties if people are worried about their drinking. FEBC benefits may be able to direct members to professional help. Other issues are linked to loud noises, like fireworks, which can be triggering for veterans and victims of school shootings who have PTSD.

"There are ways to enjoy summer festivities safely," added Martinez. "If you think you have a mental health problem, FEBC could have discounts on services or access to medical professionals who could lead you in the right direction."

FEBC has a variety of health and wellness resources available to members of all plan levels. Members can speak with health professionals about physical symptoms through a few different telehealth benefits. The telehealth benefits may help FEBC members find help for mental health concerns through its services. A pharmacy discount can also be used at participating locations to obtain prescribed medicine that may address issues connected to addiction, such as anxiety, depression and PTSD.

FEBC members also have access to numerous other wellness benefits that may be helpful. It's important to note that FEBC benefits are not insurance and are not intended to replace insurance.

"We want people to remember that they are not alone and that there are many resources available to help them with their issues," Martinez said. "If you have a drinking problem or mental health concern, get the help you need before it spirals out of control. Aside from speaking with a medical professional, you can call a representative at FEBC to see if any of our numerous benefits could help you."

