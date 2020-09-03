How to Choose a Trustworthy College Admissions Consultant -- Expert Guidance from AcademicInfluence.com

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Getting into college has gotten more confusing. For students seeking admission into the university of their dreams, the competition has never been tougher, nor the obstacles higher. What they need is expert college admissions counseling.

Today, AcademicInfluence.com announces guidance for students seeking assistance from an admissions consultant:

David Nguyen, Ph.D., founder of Next Level Prep, offers insights into selecting a college admissions consultant

How to Choose a College Admissions Consultant

David Nguyen, Ph.D., founder of Next Level Prep, provides expert insight into the admissions consultant field, discussing the rising need for admissions counseling, how the field of consulting works, and what a consultant offers.

"High test scores aren't good enough, anymore. They only give you the opportunity to be a candidate," says Nguyen. "College admissions offices want applicants who will make a university look good. Consultants know the best practices to give students an edge in the college admissions race. Consultants see through the smoke and mirrors that universities display in order to get people to apply and to boost their own public relations gains. Consultants also understand the immense pressure that parents and children are under to demonstrate perfection."

How to Choose a College Admissions Consultant covers such topics as

The purpose of an admissions consultant,

Test prep,

Application assistance,

Career coaching,

Internship placements,

Study discipline,

Overcoming learning disabilities,

Student mental health,

How to spot a caring, qualified consultant or agency,

And much more.

"Admission to a choice college keeps growing more competitive. Stories of students and parents trying to beat the admissions process make national news today," says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University. "It's why people are turning to admission consultants for expert advice. Dr. Nguyen's insights give us a chance to clarify that process, and consequently, to reduce the stress that college admissions place on students while providing them with the knowledge to make the best impression on their dream school."

Dr. Nguyen is on the Academic Advisory Board of AcademicInfluence.com, a team of skilled, professional academics, data researchers, and lovers of learning. Collectively, this team is committed to the idea that education changes lives for the better. With its innovative Influence Engine, Desirability Index, and Custom College Rankings tools, AcademicInfluence.com offers students the answers they seek with the objectivity they need.

