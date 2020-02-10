How to Choose the Right Breed

DANVILLE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 Westminster Dog Show began today, February 10, placing an array of beautiful dogs in the spotlight. It can be just the push an aspiring dog owner needs to adopt their first canine family member – or for existing dog parents to add to the brood.

Adopting a dog is a big decision with plentiful factors to consider. Bark Busters dog trainers have fielded countless inquiries from prospective pet parents about the best breed for them and their families. While years of experience have taught us that there's no one-size-fits-all answer, we know the questions to ask to guide potential owners towards a lifetime of happiness with their dog, including the following factors:

Energy

Purpose

Family

Other Dogs

Allergies

Experience

We are pleased to offer extensive listings of Featured Breeds – a great resource to learn the ins and outs of some of the most popular breeds around – as well as articles on the topic, built around 30-plus years of shared knowledge from our trainers.

Once you have selected the perfect breed for your lifestyle, Bark Busters is available to train or answer questions about dogs of any breed, size, or age.

Learn more about choosing the right bread in our recent news and learn more at barkbusters.com.

SOURCE Bark Busters USA

Related Links

http://www.barkbusters.com

