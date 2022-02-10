How to Combine Paving with Sustainable Landscaping for an Eco-Friendly Garden

When it comes to building a sustainable garden area, Edwards Slate and Stone emphasises the importance of careful planning. To be sure that a yard area will not only be sustainable but will also look good and work on a practical level according to its climate and how it is being used, the tile experts recommend finding a professional to work with. Someone well versed in creating beautiful outdoor scapes can more easily build a space that is beneficial for the environment as well as for the homeowners.

For beginners, Edwards Slate and Stone suggests making a few simple swaps: switch out non-native plants for local varieties, opt for solar-powered lighting over nonrenewable energy sources and repurpose old furniture or appliances into garden items like pots or lawn chairs. Recycling helps to keep waste down and can lower the cost of the landscaping project. They also suggest homeowners add some useful features, like bee-friendly flowers or a vegetable garden to grow their own food in.



The Melbourne tile experts remind landscapers and homeowners that sustainable gardening can easily be paired with solid features like crazy paving or bluestone tiles to create a stunning – yet practical – outdoor oasis. These tiles won't hurt the environment and can even make it easier for homeowners to manage their garden.



To get started on a sustainable gardening project or to browse through a huge range of tiles, get in touch with Edwards Slate and Stone today.

