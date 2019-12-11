How to conquer the most demanding palates? Costa Rica's recipe revealed

More than 100 years of experience highlight an industry that possesses the expertise, infrastructure, and exceptional goods sought by global palates. From one of the most sought-after coffees in the world, craft beers and liquors, tropical pleasures turned into jams, sauces, and preserves, to frozen fruits and concentrates, as well as snacks and superfoods, Costa Rica's offer reflects true added-value. Carbon neutral production processes, R&D through academia/public/private partnerships, legal protection to the entire value chain, sustainable practices, and investment in social development, providing exceptional value to goods and services.

"Thanks to the diversity and high quality of Costa Rican products, we have been able to maintain our business standards for our customers and continue growing," said Roberto Ferrero, Sourcing manager at SPREAFICO FRANCESCO & F.lli S.p.A., Italy. "Personally, I have found, through PROCOMER, producers and exporters of high professionalism and human quality that sincerely allows a good relationship," he concluded.

"Costa Rica is home to 9 of the top 40 food processing companies in the world, which goes to the country's benefits -from sourcing of high-quality products, extensive agricultural variety, production process sophistication, skilled labor, and geographic location- for small, medium, and large players in the food industry," underlined the CEO of Costa Rica's Export Promotion Agency (PROCOMER), Pedro Beirute.

Costa Rican food products blend superior natural ingredients, highest-level quality, strict standards, and sustainable practices. Plus, its geographical proximity to North America, simple access to both the Pacific and the Atlantic, first-class shipping infrastructure, competitive costs, and efficient and simple logistics, makes it an ideal trade and business ally.

In addition, these companies have invested and fulfilled strict requirements to become part of the recognized country brand Essential COSTA RICA, which has an evaluation protocol based on values to which export companies are subjected in order to improve their processes and be more competitive. Essential COSTA RICA has become guarantee and statement of approval in line with the country's values and standing in the world.

