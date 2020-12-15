How To Convince The Public To Participate In Covid Vaccine Program

"The fundamental issue is a marketing problem, one that boils down to perception and behavior," said Dr. David Bridwell. Tweet this

Dr. Bridwell is a social psychologist at Intermark Group, the largest psychology-driven marketing firm in the United States. His experience translates into a unique understanding of the hurdles faced in achieving widespread vaccination levels.

Numerous studies have shown that rational approaches aren't effective at changing behavior. Research indicates that making an emotional connection can be over 800% more effective. To make a difference, messaging should impact emotions and reflect an understanding of how to make a measurable difference to people's lives.

Once the more willing segment of the population gets vaccinated, others may be more apt to get on board through psychological drivers known as social proof and the authority principle. "Social proof" reflects how society is compelled to do things that we see others doing, and the "authority principle" reflects how more weight is put in the opinions and behaviors of those in positions of authority. It gives the public a level of comfort that statics don't provide.

"In this time of extreme uncertainty, we are all looking for someone with strong believability to make us feel better about the vaccine," continued Bridwell. "We're looking for the right balance of safety and community, hoping to make the country safe again."

