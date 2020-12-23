How to Cope with Holiday Stress Naturally

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 has been an undeniably stressful year, and with the holidays quickly approaching, staying zen can seem like an impossible feat. Between coordinating safe and socially-distanced gatherings with friends and family, gift shopping and decorating, these stressors all add up and can often trigger neuro-hormonal pathways required for normal function. This over activation of the nervous system is what commonly leads to the development of insomnia and anxiety. The good news is that there are several natural and safe options to keep you calm while dealing with holiday stress this year.

Dr. NavNirat Nibber, a Medical Advisor at Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR), recommends several simple and actionable steps to get closer to an anxiety-free holiday season:

Adaptogenic herbs like Holy Basil help the body naturally cope with stress by mitigating cortisol production. Holy Basil has been proven to help reduce anxiety and regulate blood sugar, both of which are especially important during the holidays. People taking this herb reported an increase in relaxation, a feeling of calm and reduced stress and moodiness. Botanicals like Bacopa and Saffron help support neurotransmitters impacted by stress and anxieties. Bacopa Enlighten: In the Ayurvedic tradition, Bacopa is mostly valued for its neuroprotective activity and its ability to enhance cognitive function. Clinically researched and used for centuries to support brain and nervous system function, Bacopa Enlighten protects the nervous system and boosts antioxidant defenses in the brain. Saffron: A natural support for neurotransmitters, Saffron has been clinically proven to help manage stress while supporting mood balance, and scientific studies continue to reveal its health-related advantages. Outside of supplements, easy and actionable steps include exposing yourself to as much sunlight as you can, eating slowly with minimal distractions, working out early in the morning, using blue light filters when you are working on screens, and maintaining a healthy and safe social life.

Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR), a Canadian-based company with headquarters in Calgary, Alberta, has an established reputation in Canada as the most advanced dietary supplement formulator in the country. AOR believes that truth and transparency are the most important values for any organization to uphold. It is through ethical discipline and evidenced-based science that the company leads and advances the natural health industry. As visionaries, AOR seeks to catalyze change and challenge conventions through continuous innovation. AOR exists to create safe, effective, and therapeutic solutions from nature, so consumers can always trust the products to deliver the right molecule in the right dose, at the right place, at the right time. Visit aor.ca for additional information.

