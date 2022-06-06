How to Cope with Loss? Grief Therapist Shares her Sister's Cancer Story

Gray Dove Press presents a deeply touching memoir of love and loss, as two sisters walk a perilous path that takes them to the edge of life.

ARLINGTON, Mass., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new book from a therapist who specializes in helping people navigate grief and loss offers a road map to those who may be facing similar difficulties. From the shocking initial news through the ups and downs of cancer treatments, the family finds the resources and support they need to face the challenges and find joy in the precious moments of everyday life.

Author and clinical social worker Maureen Callahan Smith, LICSW, draws on her training as a therapist and her multifaceted spiritual life to provide insight and solace in difficult moments, and to show us that the effort to keep our hearts open, even while facing life at its worst, can yield an experience of love and depth of connection that offers a glimpse of life at its most meaningful. She grew up in the Berkshires in western Massachusetts, and lives with her husband in the Boston area. In Grace Street: A Sister's Memoir of Grief & Gratitude, author and clinical social worker Maureen Callahan Smith shares the story of her sister's struggle with cancer, from the first out-of-the-blue diagnosis of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma through the ups and downs of treatment. Smith describes the big and small moments that make up a life-a son's prom night, mid-life romance and a beautiful wedding, a family beach day-with heartfelt candor interwoven with humor and fierce family loyalty.

Callahan Smith draws on her experience as a clinical social worker and her background in meditation and other spiritual traditions to find insight, solace, and moments of sweetness in difficult times. Somehow, facing the hardest thing she's ever faced opens her to the deepest gratitude and appreciation of life, with all of its beauty and pain.

As part of her book launch, Callahan Smith is offering book readings that benefit local cancer support centers. She sees these kinds of events as an opportunity to give back. "I think anyone who's been through having someone they love fighting this illness is really humbled by how much other people helping matters," Callahan Smith said. "I just want to support anyone who's doing that. It's really important for families to not feel alone when they are engaged in such an all-encompassing struggle."

Grace Street: A Sister's Memoir of Grief & Gratitude (Gray Dove Press, $16.99, 316 pages, 8 x 5¼, paperback, ISBN: 978-1-953253-00-3) is available wherever you buy your books. A Kindle ebook of Grace Street will launch on June 7, and preorders are available now on Amazon for 30% off. To learn more, go to www.maureencallahansmith.com or www.graydovepress.com.

