How to Counter False Allegations of Abuse in Divorce Cases

Acclaimed men's rights attorney Carrie Schultz details ways to combat false abuse allegations and preserve your reputation in the community, your own self-confidence, your career, and your father-child relationship.

HACKENSACK, N.J., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There is nothing more terrifying to a father than a threat to the father-child relationship, especially when custody is on the line during a divorce situation. When dangerous allegations about domestic abuse are spread, it can break trust between fathers, their children, and the court can get a negative perception of you out of the gate.

It is estimated that anywhere from 2% to 35% of cases involving children are muddled by false abuse allegations. The motivation is clear: If the court believes that a father has harmed and/or mistreated his spouse or children, the power and sense of entitlement shifts in favor of those claiming abuse, whether those allegations are legitimate or not. Such allegations can also create what are known as "alienating beliefs," in which the defaming parent will entrap the child in a plot against the father by planting false ideas and making them an unwitting party to the scheme. Before you know it, Father's find themselves in a bad predicament.

Debunk False Abuse Allegations with Carrie Schultz's Expertise

As a committed proponent of men's and fathers' rights, Carrie Schultz and her entire law firm promise to make sure that husbands and fathers "never feel like 'second-class citizens'" when entering what is supposed to be an unbiased court of law. They ensure that men and Father have the opportunity to advance the same rights as their spouses and zealously advocates to either prove or disprove fault-based grounds, depending on which side the claim occurs.

"We pride ourselves on providing a legal army to our clients by providing the best legal expertise, quality, and client service possible," says Schultz, the founding lawyer of [MFR] Men's & Fathers' Rights Divorce Lawyers. "We know how to take a big mess of a case and untangle it to give you clarity and a practicable approach forward … especially when it comes to something this important that will unquestionably have a profound effect on you and your children's future."

There is always the potential of false allegations in any divorce, making it vital to ensure that you are fully protected in the eyes of the law and strategize with an attorney in an effort to prevent this kind of escalation. Choosing the right legal team to support and advise you during these moments can make all the difference in the outcome of your cases.

Carrie is an AV rated by Martindale Hubble, Certified Matrimonial Attorney by the Supreme Court of New Jersey and recognized by Lawyers of Distinction, SuperLawyers, The National Association of Distinguished Counsel and so much more. Ms. Schultz has been providing exceptional and creative family law services to the men of New Jersey for over 21 years. All the firm attorneys and staff are highly experienced and prepared to help with all aspects of divorce , child custody and visitation, child support and alimony.

