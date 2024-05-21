How to Create a Marketing Plan for Your Small Business

Entrepreneurs should focus on brand representation, raising awareness and rewarding customers.

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For entrepreneurs, creating a comprehensive marketing plan can seem like a daunting and overwhelming task. However, a solid marketing plan is crucial to reach your target audience, increase brand awareness, and ultimately drive sales and revenue. As mentors to America's small business owners, SCORE understands the importance of a well-crafted marketing plan and is committed to helping business owners create one that will put your business on the path to success.

"Repeat customers are a critical asset to a small business." -SCORE mentor Rex Winter Post this David and Susan Sperstad worked with SCORE mentors when opening their business, Touright Bicycle Shop, in Little Falls, Minn.

Instead of trying to conquer your corner of the business world by marketing everywhere all the time, it's important to plan your marketing thoughtfully. Your plan doesn't have to be overly ambitious. But it does need to help set you up for success, rather than leaving you feeling frazzled or overwhelmed.

Represent your brand

You might already have a logo and branding materials, but it's time to take that branding to the next level. Envision your logo in various advertising and marketing forms - on community bulletin boards, in newspaper ads, on bus shelters. Where do you want to see your logo? Where do you want to hear people talking about your brand?

Consider asking a mentor for assistance with this process. Luke Jian, founder of Agora Coworking in Grayslake, Ill., turned to SCORE mentors Alan Blitz and Paul Rosenstrock for help with starting his business. "They were always available to answer my questions and provide guidance, even outside of our scheduled meetings," explained Jian. "Their input helped me to develop a comprehensive business plan and marketing strategy that has set my coworking space up for success in the long run."

Raise awareness

Once you've thought about your brand aesthetic, it's time to figure out how to reach your target customer. Define who your potential customers are and where they are already consuming information. Try to get a sense of their lifestyle and set your marketing efforts to match.

Not sure where your customers learn about products and services like yours? Ask them. Hearing their preferences can guide where you invest your marketing dollars as you work to raise awareness of your business.

Reward loyal customers

"Communicate often and effectively with your customers," recommends SCORE mentor Rex Winter. "Repeat customers are a critical asset to a small business. Work at building loyalty through effective communication and programs that reward repeat business."

A discount after a certain number of visits might be the perfect incentive to keep a customer coming back, but be sure you are incorporating sales, promotions and rewards programs into your overall marketing plan. Consider in advance your resources and cash flow if you plan to offer flash sales, discount programs or seasonal events or specials so you don't get overwhelmed.

If you're looking for individualized support in creating your marketing plan, contact SCORE for free business mentoring. Touright Bicycle Shop owners David and Susan Sperstad in Little Falls, Minn. explain why they sought the expertise of a mentor: "We knew experience is the best teacher, so we couldn't go wrong in reaching out to a SCORE mentor who had successfully run a small business," said David.

Interested in more information on marketing strategies and best practices? SCORE is hosting a webinar, How To Create A Marketing Plan For Your Small Business, on May 30 at 1 PM ET. Registration is free and available here.

About SCORE:

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 17 million entrepreneurs start, grow or successfully exit a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free, expert mentoring, resources and education in all 50 U.S. states and territories. Visit SCORE at www.score.org.

Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

CONTACT:

SCORE

202-968-6428

[email protected]

Looking for a small business expert or owner for an upcoming media story? Email [email protected] to request an interview source.

SOURCE SCORE