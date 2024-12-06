How to Cure "Brain Rot"? Xue Mo Offers Confucian Insights at the First Integrated Confucianism Forum

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Brain Rot," Oxford's Word of the Year 2024, precisely captures the cognitive stagnation caused by digital overconsumption. This phenomenon of "intellectual shallowness" has become particularly acute in the era of artificial intelligence and big data. Back in 2017, Apple CEO Tim Cook warned during his MIT commencement speech that technology without values is worthless.

Against this backdrop, the First Integrated Confucianism Forum was held in Shanghai's Fengjing Town from November 29 to December 1, 2024. The forum sought to resolve humanity's spiritual crises through Eastern wisdom. Under the theme "The Transformation of Huaxia Spirit and the Formation of Integrated Confucianism," the event brought together esteemed scholars and cultural leaders to explore how Confucianism can provide wisdom to foster personal growth and social progress amid uncertainty.

Author Xue Mo claimed during the forum that Confucianism's principle of self-cultivation (xiu xing) is a good way to navigate external chaos and return to inner peace. "What's more important than getting likes is staying focused," he said. "Be the master of your mind, not a slave to the world's clamor."

Professor Zheng Changzhong at Fudan University elaborated on the theoretical foundation of Integrated Confucianism. He stated: "The creative transformation of Confucianism lies in deeply extracting the essence of traditional Chinese culture and integrating it with modern society to endow it with new contemporary relevance. Innovative development, on the other hand, requires breaking free from traditional constraints and exploring new forms of cultural expression. This necessitates that Confucianism not only absorb the valuable elements of Buddhist and Daoist thought, which are also integral to traditional Chinese culture, but also draw from the intellectual achievements of both Eastern and Western modern civilizations, including science and technology. Also, it must confront the real-life challenges of modernity, advancing its theoretical and practical dimensions through integration and thereby achieving new heights."

Professor Zheng emphasized that "inner sage and outer king," one of the key Confucian concepts, remains highly relevant in today's world. Personal cultivation (inner sage) enables individuals to regain self-discipline and moral integrity, while taking on social responsibilities (outer king) empowers them to exert influence in an increasingly fragmented world, fostering peace and building consensus among communities.

In a dialogue session, Mr. Xue Mo likened Integrated Confucianism to improving cultural soil. "Cultural soil is like a life program. To transform an individual or society, you first need to reinstall their life system," he explained. The fusion of Confucianism, Taoism, and Buddhism may offer a reliable and comprehensive framework for modern society, helping people address global challenges.

The enduring legacy of Chinese civilization over millennia lies in its cultivation of the resilient spirit embodied in "Heavenly motion" (tian xing jian) and the inclusive virtue symbolized by "Earthly receptivity" (di shi kun). In an era of persistent conflicts and wars, this Huaxia spirit serves as a guiding light to rekindle humanity's collective wisdom.

Perhaps rediscovering inner strength is the true starting point for curing "Brain Rot."

