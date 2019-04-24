How to Cut Manufacturing Overhead Costs by 20 Percent or More Using Real-Time Artificial Intelligence

MILLBURY, Mass., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BellHawk is pleased to announce the availability of a new white paper "How to Cut Manufacturing Overhead Costs by 20% or More Using Real-Time Artificial Intelligence" by Dr. Peter Green.

This white paper is available as a PDF download from the "White Papers" link at the bottom of www.BellHawk.com.

Today, in many manufacturing operations, the overhead costs significantly exceed the direct cost of making products, especially with automation of production operations. Twenty years ago, a typical mid-sized manufacturing plant would have over 100 people on the production floor and 20 or less operations managers, supervisors and staff running production. Today, we typically have over 30 managers and staff and only 20 or less technicians running automated equipment on the floor.

In this white paper, Dr. Green examines how the use of technologies such as license-plate materials tracking and real-time Artificial Intelligence (AI) can reduce the manufacturing overhead costs by 20 percent or more.

In this white paper, Dr. Green analyzes the activities where operations managers and their support staff spend a lot of time as well as the resultant operational inefficiencies from poor coordination.

Dr. Green then proposes a solution in the form of a five-layer real-time operations tracking and management model, which is supported by software like BellHawk.

This model starts with real-time tracking of production and inventory status using technologies such as barcodes, RFID, IIoT and mobile computing, adds intelligent integration with data from other systems and then uses real-time Artificial Intelligence (AI) methods for real-time planning, scheduling and preventing mistakes.

Dr. Green then explains how, through applying this model and using software like BellHawk, reductions in non-productive overhead costs of 20 percent or more can be achieved.

Dr. Green is the chief technology officer for BellHawk Systems Corporation and the lead systems architect in the development of the BellHawk software. He received his BSEE and Ph.D. from Leeds University in England and was previously a senior member of the research staff at MIT, working in the field of real-time AI, and professor of computer engineering at WPI, where he was also the principal investigator into real-time AI projects funded by NASA and the USAF.

The BellHawk software is available as a set of industry-specific packages on a SaaS basis through www.BellHawkOnline.com, for small and mid-sized manufacturing organizations, and as a software platform for integration into the IT infrastructure of larger organizations through www.BellHawkSystems.com.

Industry bundles available through BellHawk Online include:

Advanced Manufacturing

Materials Converting

Food Processing

Pharmaceutical Processing

Materials Tracking and Traceability

Construction Fabrication and Installation

These bundles provide an affordable and easy-to-use way for small to mid-sized manufacturing operations to cut their overhead costs. For larger organizations, the BellHawk software platform enables IT organizations to provide knowledge-based solutions for their organizations that can dramatically increase operating efficiency across multiple divisions in multiple locations.

