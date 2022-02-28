How to do up a Neglected Backyard

Summer is the peak time of year for outdoor living and entertaining. When gardens look flat and lifeless, it can hinder homeowners from enjoying their outdoor areas to their fullest potential. The team at Softwoods recommends making a list of things that need to be done in the backyard, then starting small and slowly working up to the bigger, more labour intensive projects. This can make the task feel less intimidating and can help gardening rookies ease their way into landscaping. Begin with simple things like raking leaves, pulling up weeds and trimming back bushes and hedges to the desired size.

When the yard is looking a little bit tidier, it is important to identify the plants in the garden before adding, taking away or moving anything. The key to a thriving garden is knowing how to fuel it, says Softwoods. Knowing what plants they are working with will help homeowners use the right types of soil and fertiliser, recognise when weeds pop up and figure out how to maintain the greenery. If adding any new plants, Softwoods reminds homeowners to thoroughly research the plant to make sure it's safe for pets and children and that it will grow well with the other species in the garden.



Once the garden has been restored to its former glory, Softwoods encourages homeowners to spruce up the outdoor area with other additions: furniture, barbecue facilities, a pergola or decking space can all work to elevate the look and feel of the backyard. To get started on an outdoor project or to learn more about what Softwoods can do, contact their team today.



This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Softwoods