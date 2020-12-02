How to Electrify Your World: Tips from Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US

What is Strategic Electrification? Strategic electrification describes a growing range of solutions intended to decrease pollution and the amount of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) released into the Earth's atmosphere while reducing the costs of modern comfort and technology. This movement requires switching from CO 2 -emitting systems powered by fossil fuels to electric systems powered by cleaner grids and renewable energy sources. While you may not yet consider yourself vital to strategic electrification, there are choices you can make to reduce your carbon footprint and strategically update your home:

Electrify your appliances. When choosing all-electric options like induction cooktops over fuel-based options like gas stoves, you're reducing your carbon footprint as well as indoor pollution. In addition to CO 2 , gas stoves emit pollutants into your home such as nitrogen dioxide. Another appliance to consider is a high-efficiency electric heat pump for year-round comfort. Modern heat pumps do a better job keeping you warm than previous models and don't rely on burning fuels like gas and oil furnaces.

Prioritize energy-efficient options. Invest in energy-efficient home systems to save both money and energy. For example, for heating and cooling, Zoned Comfort Solutions ® from Mitsubishi Electric allow you to control the temperature in one room at a time, using an average of approximately 40 percent less electricity than traditional HVAC systems that require significant power to heat or cool the entire home. Reducing energy consumption lowers your carbon footprint by making it easier for your home to run on renewable energy and reduces demand on electric grids, still transitioning to cleaner energy sources. Zoned Comfort Solutions are all-electric and condition your home without directly burning fossil fuels.

Strategic electrification is a big topic, but doesn't have to be complicated. By making conscientious decisions regarding high-efficiency electric appliances and systems, homeowners can save money, be more comfortable, and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions for a more electrified world.

