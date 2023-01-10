NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- How do I factory reset my iPhone without passcode? Many iPhone users ask this common question when they have to factory reset their phone and don't remember its password. Luckily there is a way out of this predicament with an iPhone password unlocker solution, called Tenorshare 4uKey. Curious to know when and how Tenorshare 4uKey can iPhone factory reset without passcode? Let's find out.

Video Tutorial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6rRtHX7nrHU

How to Factory Reset iPhone Without Passcode 2023

When Would You Want to Factory Reset an iPhone?

iPhone users often find themselves in dithers, wondering how to factory reset on iPhone without passcode. There are several reasons behind wanting a factory reset, such as:

You may want to erase data from your iPhone before selling it.

You forgot its lock screen password.

You entered the wrong passcode several times, and now your iPhone is locked.

You got a used iPhone with a passcode.

"No matter what reasons behind needing a factory reset on iPhone without passcode, it is tiresome to factory reset iPhone without passcode or computer," says Tenorshare spokesperson. "No worries, Tenorshare has launched 4uKey to reset iPhone to factory settings without passcode or iTunes backup."

How to Factory Reset iPhone Without a Passcode Using 4uKey?

Due to advanced technology and near 100% success rate in bypassing iPhone passwords without iTunes, Tenorshare 4uKey will match your demands for it can reset iPhone to factory settings without passcode. Below has shown how you can use 4uKey to do a factory reset when you forgot your passcode and wish to do a factory reset.

What Would You Gain Apart From Resetting an iPhone Without a Passcode?

Connect your locked iPhone to your computer and launch 4uKey.

Press "Start" and then "Next."

Download the latest firmware when prompted and click "Start Remove."

4uKey will factory reset your phone successfully.

In addition to doing an iPhone factory reset without passcode, Tenorshare 4uKey iPhone password unlocker tool can also help you with the following:

Remove Face recognition ID, and Touch ID from iOS devices.

Remove 4 and 6-digit passcodes and lock screen within a short time.

Remove the MDM profile and MDM screen and unlock iPhone without requiring iTunes or iCloud backup.

It supports the current iOS 16 devices and iPhone 14 models.

About Tenorshare

Tenorshare, a trustworthy smartphone solution provider, has won many awards for providing practical solutions with technical support to millions of users worldwide. Tenorshare 4uKey is a prime example. Although performing a factory reset on your iPhone is impossible if you remember its passcode, you can do an iPhone factory reset without passcode or iTunes with Tenorshare 4uKey.

