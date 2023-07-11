How to Factory Reset Samsung Without Password?

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you ever been in a situation where you're locked out of your Samsung phone for wrong attempting and want to reset Samsung phone without password? But you don't know how to factory reset Samsung phone without password? "Well, no more worrying your head trying risky methods or contacting customer support," says Tenorshare spokesman, "It is a good news that Tenorshare 4uKey for Android can reset Samsung phone without password." Keep reading below to know how this tool works.

VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0a_JOzPlI6k

What You Should Know Before Resetting Samsung Phone Without Password?

Before resetting Samsung phone without password, please remind first that there's no secret code to unlock your phone if it's locked. Secondly, many issues can arise if you don't know how to reset a Samsung phone that is locked with the proper method. For example, you may encounter:

  • Data Loss: Many standard reset methods require you to erase all data on the phone, which can be frustrating if you haven't backed up your important files.

  • Limited Options: Without the password, you may have limited options to unlock or reset your Samsung phone through conventional methods.

  • Technical Limitations: It can be challenging to factory reset Samsung phone without password due to technical limitations. For instance, if your phone runs on Android 5.1 or above, it's protected by Google's FRP Lock, which requires the synced Google account for a factory reset. Also, if you haven't synced your phone to the "Find My Device" feature before, it becomes impossible to reset it remotely.

The above limitations make it crucial to find alternative methods, such as using specialized software like 4uKey for Android, to factory reset without password your Samsung phone.

How to Reset Android Phone When Locked by Using 4uKey for Android [Without Data Loss]

When it comes to resetting S21, S23, or factory reset S22 without password, the 4uKey for Android is hands down the best tool among others. Follow below steps to factory reset Android phone when locked with 4uKey for Android.

  • Connect your Samsung phone to your PC.
  • Choose "Remove Screen Lock" and press "Start."
  • Your phone will unlock and reset successfully after a few minutes without a password.

Compatibility and Price:

Tenorshare 4uKey for Android is compatible with Windows and MacOS. Also, it works with 6000+ Android devices and is compatible with Android 6-12 phones. It costs $29.95 to subscribe for one-month plan, $39.95 for one-year plan, and $49.95 for lifetime plan.

About Tenorshare

If you're wondering how to factory reset Samsung phone without password when it's locked, look no further than Tenorshare 4uKey for Android. It's the ultimate solution for resetting Samsung phones without needing a password. With a massive satisfied customers worldwide, Tenorshare, the brand behind 4uKey for Android, is the trusted name for reliable smartphone solutions.

