IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you facing persistent issues with your newly purchased or leased vehicle? Wondering how to file a Lemon Law case in California? The California Lemon Law protects consumers with defective vehicles, and understanding the process is crucial. Neale & Fhima provides guidance on understanding and pursuing your Lemon Law rights in California.

California's Lemon Law is designed to protect consumers who have purchased or leased new or used defective or unreliable vehicles. Consumers may be entitled to a refund or replacement under this law when a vehicle repeatedly exhibits defects or malfunctions that substantially impair its safety, use, or value.

The vehicle must meet certain criteria to qualify for a Lemon Law case in California. This includes having a defect that substantially impairs its use, value, or safety, and the issue must occur within the vehicle's warranty period.

To file a claim, you must keep detailed records of all the issues and defects you've experienced with your vehicle. This includes repair orders, invoices, and communication with the manufacturer or dealership. You must also take your vehicle to an authorized repair facility for warranty repairs. The manufacturer must have had a reasonable number of repair attempts to qualify for Lemon Law protection.

If the defect is unresolved, consult Neale & Fhima. We will help you draft and send a demand letter to the manufacturer. This letter formally requests a buyback or replacement of your defective vehicle. Depending on the manufacturer's response, negotiations may ensue. If a resolution is not reached, we can help you file a lawsuit to pursue your Lemon Law claim in court.

"Securing justice is not just a profession; it's a passion. I think outside the box and craft innovative strategies to get swift and maximum compensation for my clients." says Attorney Aaron Fhima.

Neale & Fhima is a leading law firm with over 40 years of experience handling Lemon Law cases in California. With a strong commitment to consumer rights, our experienced attorneys have helped numerous clients obtain favorable outcomes in their Lemon Law cases. Our commitment to client advocacy and legal expertise sets us apart as a trusted partner in seeking justice for those dealing with defective vehicles.

