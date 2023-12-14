How to File for Wrongful Death in Indiana

Stephenson Rife LLP

14 Dec, 2023, 07:00 ET

Understanding How to File for a Wrongful Death Claim is Crucial During Such a Difficult Time says Stephenson Rife

SHELBYVILLE, Ind., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Losing a loved one is a devastating experience, especially when it is due to someone else's negligence. In Indiana, families have legal recourse through wrongful death claims. Understanding the process is crucial, and the law firm of Stephenson Rife is here to guide you through it.

Certain criteria must be met to file a wrongful death claim in Indiana. The claimant must be a close relative of the deceased, and the death must have resulted from another party's negligence or intentional act. Our experienced attorneys at Stephenson Rife have a proven track record of handling such cases carefully and diligently.

Determining the damages in a wrongful death case is a critical step. In Indiana, damages may include funeral and burial expenses, medical bills, loss of the deceased's earnings, and compensation for the emotional suffering of surviving family members.

Time is of the essence when filing a wrongful death claim. In Indiana, the statute of limitations for such cases is generally two years from the date of death. Prompt action is crucial to preserving evidence and building a strong case. Stephenson Rife has the expertise and resources to initiate the legal process promptly.

"We enjoy thinking outside the box and finding new or novel ways to hold the responsible parties accountable and maximize the recovery for our clients." says Attorney Mike Stephenson.

About the Firm

Stephenson Rife is a distinguished law firm based in Indiana, serving clients since 1976. With a focus on achieving results that prioritize the best interests of their clients, the firm offers cost-effective legal services without the burden of excessive fees. They handle a wide range of legal matters, from personal injury to business law, providing top-tier representation both within and beyond the state lines.

