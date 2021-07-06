How to Find Gems in a Mountain of Books: Awards

Level 4 was honored at The Independent Book Publishers Association's Benjamin Franklin Awards. Regarded as one of the highest national honors for independent publishers, Level 4 was awarded Silver for The Man Who Would Be King by Addison J. Chapple and Vincent Longobardi in the humor category. Described as "off the wall and funny," this novel celebrates excellence in independent publishing.

Scavenger Hunt by Dani Lamia achieved the Eric Hoffer First Horizon Award for debut authors, and was on the Grand Prize Shortlist. In partnership with The U.S. Review of Books, this award highlights salient writing and applauds the independent publisher spirit.

The National Indie Excellence Awards (NIEA) honored The Wasteland by Harper Jameson and W.A.W. Parker as a Finalist for LGBTQ Fiction. The Wasteland was also a Finalist at the 2021 International Book Awards in LGBTQ Fiction.

Another honored Finalist at NIEA was Code Word Access by Alex Schuler and Rolf Yngve, for Science Fiction. Celebrating superior written matter, this award highlights Level 4 Press's consistent quality.

Quality books still rise to the top despite the overabundance of books flooding the market. Level 4 brings a unique approach to the publishing world by focusing on thought-provoking, entertaining reads that are destined to be excellent films and television series. The awards mentioned here aren't the only indicators that Level 4's future looks bright. The Marksman, set to be published by Level 4 in 2022, is now a hit movie starring Liam Neeson. Hollywood is buzzing about Level 4 books, with seasoned producers snatching up books like Scavenger Hunt, Code Word Access, and The Field of Wrongdoing to present to buyers like Netflix, Sony, MGM, and HBO.

