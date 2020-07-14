How to Find Rehabs With the Best Success Rates

ANNAPOLIS, Md., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Families can now search a free, online directory at www.conquer-addiction.org to find rehabs that can prove their addiction treatment is effective. Conquer Addiction's panel of expert judges grants rehabs a success rating of 1 to 5 stars based on the percentage of their patients who report meeting their drug and alcohol usage goals one year later in scientifically-designed outcomes research.

"It is mindboggling that a directory of addiction treatment centers reporting real success rates hasn't been available until now," says Joanna Conti, founder and President of the nonprofit Conquer Addiction, Inc. "When my daughter was regularly drinking to potentially-lethal levels, I was repeatedly forced to make life-and-death decisions about where to send her to treatment based on chance comments and the friendliness of the rehab counselor on the phone." Conti credits the excellent treatment her daughter received at multiple rehabs with her daughter's ability to celebrate seven years of sobriety this April.

Families looking for treatment can search by location, level of care, special programs (such as chronic pain, LGBTQ or faith-based), desired medications, and the types of insurance the rehab accepts. And unlike many existing online directories, Conquer Addiction neither collects information about people searching for treatment nor benefits financially from patient decisions to attend any specific treatment center.

Media Contact:

Joanna Conti, Founder & President

Conquer Addiction, Inc.

(443) 370-9925

[email protected]

