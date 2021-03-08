How to Find The Right Business Based on Your Unique Abilities and Avoid Costly Mistakes to Make it a Success

TROY, Mich., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you've lost a job during the pandemic and need to start a business, you don't need a lot of money to make it successful, according to Custom CEO partner Jason Sherman.

Even if you're not sure what business to start, Custom CEO can assess your skills and aptitude to find a busines that's the best fit for you.

You don't need a lot of money to have a great business. One of the company's successful clients started with a budget of $500. When Tarnisha Mays approached Custom CEO partner Jason Sherman, she had no idea what business to start. He designed a business model and strategy to make her business stand out from her competitors. In 2020, her business Optimal Life Home Healthcare in Southern Michigan did nearly a million dollars in revenue. She partnered with pharmacies to provide sanitizing stations. (PRNewsfoto/Custom CEO)

"One of our successful clients started with a budget of $500. When Tarnisha Mays approached me, she had no idea what business to start. We designed a business model and customized a strategy to make her business stand out from the hundreds of her competitors," said Sherman.

In 2020, her business Optimal Life Home Healthcare in Southern Michigan did nearly a million dollars in revenue and partnered with local pharmacies to provide sanitizing stations.

Custom CEO works with entrepreneurs, who either have a business idea or individuals who would like to start a business, but don't necessarily know what they want. Their goal is to create a business unique to that individual and make it stand out from the crowd.

"We don't just set up a business for clients, give them a plan and tell them they're on their own. We have ongoing support for all clients with a dedicated team of managers and operation support. Whatever they need, they can just call us," said Sherman.

The total cost is $2,000, however only a $400 deposit is required to start the process. This includes a customized business plan and a branding package that includes a 60 second commercial for your business and more.

"People who have never started a business before are my favorite clients. We start off with a questionnaire and six different assessments to review personality, skills and to gather as much information about them. Then we can start working with them like a blank canvas," said Sherman.

A business should be structured in such a way that fits your personality and skillsets. Your business should be unique to you as your fingerprint. Two people can have the same type of business but it might be structured differently depending on their personalities.

What works for one person may not work for someone else that's why the businesses' structure is so important. A lot of people just jump right in as though they're an established company without a proper business plan. They're probably wasting money, while increasing their risk to business failure.

Some people think customers are going to flock to the door because they have the best product in the world but you still need a marketing plan. That's why it's important to develop the business in steps and do it right with a proper strategy the first time.

"Anyone can start a business but it's another thing to have a plan to make it a success. The planning is where we focus," said Sherman.

Some people want to fast forward 25 years down the road but there's a process you need to follow. You have to understand the different parts of the business because there's so much that has to go into it to be successful.

"Most people don't understand that. That's why we like working with clients from the beginning so we can mold and shape them as they grow. We're the starting point to build a business. If you want to start a bakery, there are a lot of steps to take first before opening a location."

"We would first develop strategies to generate streams of income so when it's time to open a bakery it's not sink or swim," said Sherman.

Demand for Custom CEO has been growing especially during the pandemic. Due to this rise, the company has implemented an Executive Development Program and is actively looking for people in urban communities throughout the U.S. to open satellite offices.

The free program will be open to individuals within the community and offers them the chance to learn the business and earn equity ownership in the office in which they train. Interested applicants can apply on the company's website.

