How To Fix iPhone 15 Stuck on Apple Logo During Setup

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent release of the iPhone 15 has been met with much excitement. However, some users encountered a frustrating issue: Many iOS users have reported that their iPhone 15 stuck on the Apple logo during setup and searching for how to fix it. Tenorshare spokesperson explains, "iPhone stuck on Apple logo during setup. Compared to traditional approaches for resolving the iPhone Stuck on the Apple logo, Tenorshare ReiBoot performs its magic, offering a hassle-free logo repair solution."

Why is My iPhone 15 stuck on Apple Logo?

Software Glitches: iOS software bugs can lead to the Apple logo issue during boot.

Incomplete Updates: Interrupted or incorrect iOS updates can result in instability and logo freezing.

Corrupted Files: Restoring or transferring corrupted files from backups can trigger this problem.

Jailbroken Device: Jailbreaking your iPhone might cause software issues, including boot loops.

How to Fix iPhone 15 stuck on the Apple logo Without Data Loss? [All iPhone Support]

To fix the iPhone 15 Stuck On Apple Logo during setup. Tenorshare ReiBoot is a professional iOS system recovery tool that offers a range of features to help fix these issues.

Dedicated features of ReiBoot

  • Fix 150+ iOS/iPadOS/tvOS System Problems, like Boot Loop, Apple Logo, Stuck, Update and more.
  • Enter and exit recovery mode with a single click.
  • Downgrade iOS to the previous version without iTunes/Finder.
  • Repair iTunes backup and restore errors.
  • Supports all iOS versions and iPhone models.

Steps to Use ReiBoot and Fix iPhone 15 Stuck on Apple Logo:

  1. Start by downloading and running Tenorshare ReiBoot on your PC and click "START".
  2. Now, click on the "Standard Repair" button. ReiBoot will then download the necessary firmware package for your device.
  3. Now click "Start Standard Repair" again and Enjoy your iPhone.

iPhone 15 Giveaway&iOS 17 Sales

Great news! Tenorshare is hosting iPhone 15 & iOS 17 Sales, offering discounts on Tenorshare ReiBoot and vital iOS 17 tools. Here's what you can enjoy:

$8 Off iOS 17 Tools:

Get an exclusive $8 discount on essential iOS 17 tools like Tenorshare ReiBoot, UltData, iCareFone, 4uKey and more.

Buy One, Get One Free:

Buy ReiBoot and receive the iCareFone absolutely free.

$5 Coupon Gift:

Select any iOS 17 must-have tool, and receive a $5 Coupon Gift that you can use on any product in our lineup.

Discover more by visiting our Sales Promotion.

About Tenorshare:

Beyond fixing the iPhone is frozen on Apple logo, ReiBoot expertly handles various iOS issues—like update glitches, white and black screens, boot loops, and more. Trust ReiBoot to effortlessly resolve the Apple logo freeze. Tenorshare's consistent quality has fostered long-standing trust among its customers in addressing diverse software issues.

More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/TenorshareOfficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tenorshare_Inc

YouTube:  https://www.youtube.com/user/TenorshareOfficial/videos

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tenorshare_tech_tips 

