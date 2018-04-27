How to Get - and Enjoy! - an Easy-Care Yard

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Most people love spending time relaxing in their outdoor spaces. But for homeowners who do not enjoy mowing the lawn, fertilizing, weeding or pruning bushes, their outdoor spaces can seem more like a chore. This month's "The Mistake-Free Guide to an Easy-Care Yard" spotlight from Houselogic.com, the comprehensive website for homeowners, buyers and sellers from the National Association of Realtors®, features four articles containing information, tips and advice on how to create a yard that is more fun than hassle.

Check out the full spotlight at https://www.houselogic.com/spotlight/EasyCareYard

Here are some of HouseLogic's suggestions for creating an effort-free yard.

The Best Choices You Can Make for a Practically Hassle-Free Yard. The simplest trick to having a hassle-free yard is to pick plants and greenery that do not require a ton of work to stay healthy. Check out HouseLogic's suggestions for effortless landscaping, such as using fescue grass, which is slow growing and disease resistant, meaning it needs less mowing and fertilizing than other types of grass.

8 Ways New Homeowners Accidentally Trash Their Yards. Rookie gardeners work hard to keep their yards happy and healthy, but it is easy to make a mistake! HouseLogic has a list of the most common gaffes homeowners make when it comes to yard care, including cutting grass too short, which ends up starving the lawn of much needed sunlight.

4 Genius Yard Upgrades Even a Klutz Can Crush. Want to remodel the backyard but have zero DIY skills? Check out HouseLogic's ideas for super-easy DIY projects, like creating a privacy fence out of old window shutters, some cement and a couple of posts.

5 Awesomely Easy Landscaping Projects. Landscaping projects that impress the neighbors do not have to bust your budget. Look at HouseLogic's list of easy yard upgrades, such as building a decorative flagstone wall, which costs about $300 and requires no mortar!

