How To Get an Emergency Hearing in Family Court in Illinois

Understanding how family courts in Illinois work could help you protect your children in an emergency situation

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Divorce is a tough time for everyone, but it can be especially tough on children. When you're trying your best to remain civil, organize custody arrangements and divide assets, but your ex is playing games, you need to think about what's best for the youngest members of the family and take decisive action.

What Is an Emergency Hearing, and When Can You File for One?

An emergency hearing is a means to remove a child from a potentially dangerous situation by changing custody arrangements that have already been agreed upon.

Under Illinois law, either parent can file for an emergency hearing if they are concerned that their child's health and safety are at risk. What constitutes a risk to a child's life, health and safety differs from state to state, but in Illinois, the following may constitute valid reasons to ask for an emergency hearing:

A parent prevents your child from taking medication, creating a risk to the child's health and well-being;

A parent tries to move your child across state borders without your permission;

Your child is exposed to someone who has convictions for child molestation.

This is not an exhaustive list. If you have any concerns about the well-being of your child, you should speak with a lawyer immediately to understand what action you can take.

"Illinois child custody laws are complicated, and the decisions you make now can affect your children's lives forever. With the well-being of your children at stake, it makes sense to get legal assistance to protect your rights and interests, as well as those of your children," notes family law attorney Natalie Stec.

How Do You Get an Emergency Hearing?

Child custody agreements are complex. Should you have any concerns about your child, it's crucial that you seek out advice from a family law attorney in Illinois as soon as you can. They can advise you on all your options and take you through the application process for an emergency hearing.

