How to Get Back on Track After a Crisis

FORT PIERCE, Fla., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When certain mega-rich CEOs, executives, and entrepreneurs are going through a health, business, relationship, or other life crisis, they often seek Dave Asomaning for support.

Asomaning has a Ph.D. in psychoanalysis and religion and is a psychotherapist-turned-executive coach for high-achieving CEOs, executives, entrepreneurs, and their teams.

Dave Asomaning has a Ph.D. in psychoanalysis and religion and is a psychotherapist-turned-executive coach for high-achieving CEOs, executives, entrepreneurs, and their teams. The book, Nightmares to Miracles presents Asomaning's approach to miracle mindset executive coaching which has three main components.

It helps leaders with the practical steps needed for their goals It helps leaders get in touch with and let go of what's blocking them mentally from moving ahead. It helps leaders tap into their inner powers of transformation through what Asomaning refers to as The Inner Genius or The Inner GPS.

His miracle mindset approach to coaching has been deepened and strengthened as a result of his having used it to get through his own crises and nightmares. One such nightmare in his life was when he was diagnosed with serious heart problems from which he then miraculously recovered.

There are many different ways to tap into The Inner Genius.

"We might talk about it in terms of intuition, quantum physics, or something secular. Others want to talk about it in terms of spirituality or their specific faith traditions," says Asomaning.

In addition to relationship and team issues, his mega-rich clients sometimes come to him with a unique problem that many of us think we would welcome. Such clients often have a challenge after selling a business they've built for 10, 15, or 20 years.

After they've received a massive infusion of wealth from the sale of their business, they may have lost their central driving focus in life, and are no longer so sure how to spend their time as purposefully as before their liquidity event.

"In such cases, I usually ask clients: 'If you live another 20, 30, or 40 years, what do you want your legacy to be from that period? If you live to 100, what do you truly desire to experience, and what do you want people to celebrate about you towards the end of your life?,'" says Asomaning.

It's no secret that giving money away to charities and those less fortunate through philanthropy leads to a sense of deep purpose and fulfillment.

For such clients, establishing foundations that will disperse their money in structured, controlled, thoughtful ways, long after they're gone, is a significant path to meaning and purpose.

This is Asomaning's second book, and he's also presented academic papers and authored several book reviews for the Journal of Religion and Health, in addition to being featured in Heart and Soul Magazine, the Hartford Courant, and the Greenwich Time.

is available in print and Kindle at Amazon.

Asomaning has also created the Nightmares to Miracles online digital course for leaders who want to study on their own how to be awakened from their worst nightmares which hinder their overall success.

