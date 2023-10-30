How to get passports for the whole family

News provided by

USAGov

30 Oct, 2023, 11:22 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Before booking an international excursion with your family, it's important to understand how and when to get a passport for every traveler. Know the requirements and timeframe to get valid U.S. passports in time for your trip.

Be aware that processing times change throughout the year. As of October 2023, it can take as long as 11 weeks to receive your passport with routine processing. Use this guide to plan ahead and make sure everyone has a valid U.S. passport before making travel arrangements.

Understand the requirements for all U.S. passports:

Bring these documents to apply for a new passport:

  • A completed Application Form DS-11
  • Original proof of citizenship
  • An acceptable photo ID
  • A photocopy of both your citizenship document and photo ID
  • Passport photo
  • Proof of paid passport fee

Know the requirements for minors who under 18 years of age: 

  • Children under 16: All children under age 16 must apply for a passport in person with two parents or guardians using Form DS-11. Passports for children under age 16 are only valid for 5 years.
  • Applicants age 16 and 17: A different U.S. passport is required for family members over the age of 16 and younger than 18. These passports are valid for 10 years.

Need to renew your passport?
If you already have a passport, you may need to renew it. You can also update information on your passport or report it lost or stolen.

Before traveling with your family abroad, visit travel.state.gov to be sure that everyone meets the passport requirements.

Learn more about U.S. passports and what your family may need to travel abroad at USA.gov.

USAGov helps you navigate U.S. government information and services. Let USAGov be your guide at USA.gov. Subscribe to official emails. For quick and timely updates, follow @USAGov on Facebook, Instagram, and X/Twitter.

SOURCE USAGov

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.