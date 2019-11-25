NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 70 percent of the United States population is active on social media. From Facebook to Instagram, social media is not only an efficient communication tool but a vehicle that drives sales. For business owners that have yet to take advantage of social media, Carola Jain, Spartan CMO, recommends beginning as soon as possible. To get you started on the right path, here are 5 tips on how to get the most out of your social media strategy.

1. Establish a clear goal early on. Before creating a social media strategy, it's important to understand what purpose it should serve. For many business owners, it will be used solely to generate leads. For others, it's meant for brand awareness, reaching the attention of the widest audience possible. Carola Jain, Spartan CMO, can attest to the various uses of social media as a promotional tool. Utilizing it with a clear goal in mind will improve its efficiency.

2. Engage and communicate with your audience. Community management is another factor that can make or break a social media strategy. As a business grows online, it will attract followers that will be open to interaction. When a business engages its audience on social media, trust is established. Furthermore, it increases the likelihood of sales over time. When an online community is ignored, a business' social media strategy suffers.

3. Create content for all social media channels. In addition to engagement, as discussed earlier, one of the driving forces of a social media strategy is content. As content is developed, it must provide value and become optimized for each channel. Pinterest, for example, is a visual platform, meaning that high-quality images must be prioritized. Comparatively, LinkedIn seems to prefer written copy. Knowing how each channel operates, from a content standpoint, will help a business maximize them.

4. Run promotions to reinvigorate user interest. In the event of a social media slow period or dry spell, there are a few ways to ramp activity up. One of the most popular is running promotions that followers can take advantage of. Specific promotions will vary based on company size, revenue, just to name a few variables, so it's important to know what's feasible. By running promotions that pique the interest of users, social media will prove that much more capable of a marketing tool.

5. Understand how social media platforms change over time. No one form of social media remains the same, as it will provide new tools to users and businesses alike. When Instagram Stories launched in 2016, it didn't take long for tech-savvy companies to capitalize on the feature. This is just one instance of a social media platform shifting and the business world around it adjusting. To maximize one's social media strategy, it's integral to recognize changes and adjust accordingly.

About fishbat: fishbat is a full-service online digital marketing agency that takes a holistic business approach to their clients' digital marketing programs. The fishbat team understands the importance of business principles just as well as the nuances of the latest digital technologies. fishbat offers every digital marketing service available from digital marketing research and planning to brand development to website and asset creation through social media management and search engine optimization programs - all custom calibrated for both B2B and B2C businesses.

SOURCE fishbat

Related Links

http://www.fishbat.com

