How to Handle Flour Safely When Baking This Holiday Season

News provided by

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

05 Dec, 2023, 11:00 ET

SILVER SPRING, Md., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's holiday season is right around the corner, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has information to help you handle flour safely while cooking and baking. Keep your loved ones safe by learning more about flour and best practices for safe flour handling while making holiday treats like cakes, cookies, and pies.

About Flour

Flour is a raw food. Never eat or taste raw flour, dough, or batter!
Flour is a raw food. Never eat or taste raw flour, dough, or batter!

Did you know that flour is a raw food and eating uncooked or under-cooked flour can make you sick? Flour is made from raw grains, and processing raw grains into flour does not kill harmful bacteria. This means that eating raw flour could expose you to harmful bacteria like Salmonella and Escherichia coli (E. coli). Flour is a common ingredient used in baking and cooking, so it's important to avoid snacking on raw flour, dough, or batter to prevent you and your family from getting a foodborne illness, also known as "food poisoning." 

Some of your family's favorite holiday treats may contain flour. Make sure to follow the FDA's list of Do's and Don'ts to help you and your family safely enjoy these treats this holiday season.

Do's

  • DO make sure to follow directions on baking mixes or flour-containing products to ensure correct baking times and temperatures.
  • DO keep flour away from ready-to-eat foods. Remember that flour is a powder that can spread easily.
  • DO refrigerate raw cookie or pastry dough according to package directions. Make sure your refrigerator is at least at a safe 40°F.
  • DO clean up carefully after working with raw flour. Wash hands thoroughly with soap and running water and wash utensils, bowls, baking pans, cutting boards, and countertops with warm, soapy water.

Don'ts

  • DO NOT eat, taste, or allow children to eat or play with raw dough or baking mix before cooking.
  • DO NOT let children use raw dough for crafts or play clay.
  • DO NOT use raw flour products like cake mixes and cookie dough to make ready-to-eat products like milkshakes or ice cream.
  • DO NOT try to heat-treat raw flour yourself. Home treatments of flour may not effectively kill all bacteria, making it unsafe to eat.
  • DO NOT keep recalled flour in your pantry. It's best to throw it away.

Make sure to review FDA's full list of Do's and Don'ts for handling flour safely.

For more information on safe food handling, visit: https://www.fda.gov/food/buy-store-serve-safe-food/safe-food-handling. This resource provides four simple steps that can help keep you and your family safe from food-related illnesses.

Contact: Media: 1-301-796-4540 Consumers: 1-888-SAFEFOOD (toll-free)

SOURCE U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Also from this source

Cómo manipular la harina con seguridad al hornear en estas fiestas

Cómo manipular la harina con seguridad al hornear en estas fiestas

La temporada de fiestas de este año está muy cerca, y la Administración de Alimentos y Medicamentos de los EE. UU (FDA, por sus siglas en inglés)....
La FDA, el USDA y la EPA proponen una estrategia nacional para reducir la pérdida y el desperdicio de alimentos en los Estados Unidos

La FDA, el USDA y la EPA proponen una estrategia nacional para reducir la pérdida y el desperdicio de alimentos en los Estados Unidos

Hoy, la Administración de Alimentos y Medicamentos de los Estados Unidos (FDA, por sus siglas en inglés), el Departamento de Agricultura de los...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Hispanic

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.