How to Harvest Energy From Your Surroundings: Neutrino Energy

BERLIN, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Life on Earth cannot continue without electrical energy, and a new form of renewable power that doesn't need batteries is coming to the fore. In the near future, neutrinovoltaic devices will power every electrical appliance in the world, which Neutrino Energy Group founder Holger Thorsten Schubart believes will herald the age of "perfect electricity."

In the beginning, neutrinovoltaic devices will supplement existing power sources, but this energy generation technology will eventually become advanced enough to entirely replace existing forms of power. Just as thermoelectric generators create electricity from ambient temperature shifts and photovoltaic cells generate electricity from photons, neutrinovoltaic devices create electricity from particles like neutrinos, which are produced by both the cosmos and electrosmog. Simple devices can already be powered by neutrinovoltaic, and this revolutionary technology will supply larger devices once it is scaled appropriately.

Constant Power Supplies Eliminate the Need for Batteries

The significant challenge within the science is providing a constant supply of power as efficiently as possible. It's inherently easier to manage the energy used to power small devices, but in recent years, improvements to energy management algorithms have also made larger devices more efficient.

These algorithms return electronic devices to sleep mode almost immediately after they are no longer in use. Once on standby, the latest energy algorithms also dramatically reduce the power that devices consume when they are not being used. Together, these two advancements dramatically reduce the power consumption of the most energy-intensive devices.

At first, neutrinovoltaic technologies will not be able to supply the amount of power that devices consume at peak usage, and batteries will be necessary to store the electricity generated by neutrino energy devices during idle phases. Eventually, however, neutrinovoltaic power will be able to supply energy to devices even during periods of peak consumption.

The Neutrino Power Cube Is Coming

The development of advanced intelligent power management protocols will decisively impact the time necessary to phase neutrinovoltaic technologies into the mainstream. Developers of devices powered by neutrinovoltaic technology will need to carefully balance the energy that can be produced by this new power source with the amount of energy that electronic devices use.

All over the world, engineers and entrepreneurs are working together to produce electronic devices that use less electricity. As electronic devices become more energy-efficient, the importance of neutrinovoltaic technology within the global economy will rapidly increase.

Already, the Neutrino Energy Group is hard at work developing the first consumer-level neutrinovoltaic energy generator. The Neutrino Power Cube and the increasingly robust devices that will follow in its footsteps will usher in a new age of electricity use on this planet.

It's high time that we stopped relying on fossil fuels and made the switch to sustainable energy, and neutrinovoltaic devices will aid us in this goal.

