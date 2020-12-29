How to Have a More Peaceful 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, perhaps more than ever, people are eagerly awaiting the New Year while praying for a more peaceful, prosperous year than the one that preceded it. But, as Donna Melanson will tell you, that reality won't occur without some practice.

She says, "We get good at what we practice whether it is public speaking, riding a bike, or learning anything new. You don't just wake up one day and become like the Buddha. Practicing peace needs to be a non-negotiable daily commitment, like brushing your teeth."

A Yogi's Path to Peace by Donna Melanson Donna Melanson

An experienced yoga teacher, registered children's yoga teacher, registered prenatal yoga teacher, and Yoga Alliance continuing education provider, Melanson's mission is spreading peace for the body, mind, soul, and world.

She is best known for her daily beach sunrise broadcast on Periscope.tv that attracts as many as 67,000 followers. And, as she points out, a New Year is not that different than the dawn of a new day as both set the tone for what is to follow.

In an interview, she can talk about:

What it means to "let yourself go" and why it might be the skill to master for the New Year

skill to master for the New Year How to ground yourself wherever you are in any particular moment

Why we need to pay attention to the stories we tell ourselves

Ways slowing down the breath slows down our thoughts

Why what we do for ourselves to cultivate peace within helps spreads peace to everyone around us

Praise for A Yogi's Path to Peace

"In this uncertain, topsy-turvy world, we are all on the same elusive journey to find peace in every precious moment. In A Yogi's Path to Peace, Donna Melanson courageously lays bare her soul with powerful, authentic, and raw honesty and emotion so that you can discover new joy, peace, and fulfillment." — Brian Biro, America's Breakthrough Coach

"Donna has crafted a beautifully honest and extremely helpful book with engaging stories about her own journey that will lift you up while pointing the way to your own liberation. Broken down into three sections, this is an easy and uplifting read that is timely for anyone looking to manifest more inner peace." — Paul Samuel Dolman, What Matters Most Podcast, author of Hitchhiking with Larry David

"Donna's perseverance and ongoing inspiration in her book A Yogi's Path to Peace may just be the book to inspire you on your journey." — Bawa Jain, Secretary-General, World Council of Religious Leaders



"Donna Melanson's story as chronicled in A Yogis Path to Peace helps one see that our life truly is a journey of self-discovery. … Donna's unflinching honesty in sharing her path can inspire us all." — Swami Babarama, Kashi Ashram, Florida

About Donna Melanson

Donna Melanson hosts "The Silent Bit" podcast which has listeners in 27 countries. The podcast features conversations with yoga and meditation teachers and guided meditations. Before the pandemic, she regularly offered yoga teacher training, classes and continuing education. She is the author of A Yogi's Path to Peace: My Journey to Self-Realization, released in October and writes The Goldilocks blog.

For more information, contact Donna Melanson, (828) 215-1212; [email protected], www.azulyoga.com

SOURCE Donna Melanson