How to Host a French Christmas

Importer JP Bourgeois shares his favorite bottles and tips for hosting a French-style Christmas Eve.

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In France, Christmas is about time shared with loved ones. On Christmas Eve, families gather for "le réveillon," a leisurely dinner that stretches late into the night. Every detail is considered, from candles in simple holders to crisp linens, and elegant silverware rests that keep the table spotless between courses.

JP Bourgeois' Picks for a French Christmas Eve

While wine is integral to every part of French life, "le réveillon" offers a reason to splurge. "It's the one night of the year when you open the special bottles," says importer JP Bourgeois. "It is a time to celebrate the people you love, and the wines you've been saving for them."

To Start: Philippe Fontaine Cuvée des Lys Blanc de Blancs Pinot Blanc

In France, every day is a good day for Champagne. On Christmas Eve, make your loved ones feel special by greeting them with a glass of bubbles. This vintage Blanc de Blancs, made from 100% Pinot Blanc and aged 36 months on lees, shows white flowers, pear, and toasted almond. Serve with gougères, smoked salmon, or shrimp.

With Seafood: Didier Raimbault Sancerre Blanc

The seafood course honors France's deep affection for the ocean. Platters of oysters, shrimp, or scallops are staples from Brittany to Provence.

JP recommends Didier Raimbault's Sancerre, a pure Sauvignon Blanc that captures notes of limestone and citrus. "Sancerre is magical with seafood," JP says. "It feels like the vineyard and the sea are speaking to each other."

With Fish: Louis Dorry Mâcon-Bussières "En Prôle"

After chilled shellfish, the table turns to a warm fish course such as sole meunière, trout with almonds, or salmon en croûte. Louis Dorry's Mâcon-Bussières brings balance and grace, a Chardonnay with notes of green apple, hazelnut, and limestone.

The Main: Numa Cornut Meursault and Numa Cornut Pommard

Christmas Eve often means roast poultry, duck, or lamb. Meursault's golden layers complement creamy sauces and roasted meats, while Pommard's red fruit and spice enhance richer fare. "Meursault and Pommard are the king and queen of the table," JP says. "They remind us why Burgundy is so timeless."

With Cheese: Pas de l'Ane Saint-Émilion Grand Cru

No French meal is complete without cheese. After the main course, guests linger over Comté, Brie de Meaux, or Saint-Nectaire paired with Pas de l'Ane Saint-Émilion Grand Cru. This blend of Merlot and Cabernet Franc shows notes of black fruit, cedar, and spice.

Dessert: Philippe Fontaine Brut Rosé

Rosé Champagne is a French favorite. This elegant, saignée-method rosé pairs beautifully with lighter desserts such as a bûche de Noël or poached pears.

To Finish: Résidence Cognac

After dessert, linger with a digestif while the children wait for Père Noël. Résidence Cognac, aged five years in Limousin oak, offers dried apricot, bergamot, and toasted bread. Smooth and layered, it is the perfect close to the evening.

"You don't need to be French to host an exceptional réveillon," JP says. "All you need is loved ones, a few beautiful dishes, and wines you cannot wait to share."

