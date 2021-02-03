How to Increase International Sales Higher Than Pre-Pandemic Levels Within Six Months

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're involved in international sales, you're in a jungle, according to Tom Kallman, President and CEO of one of the largest global trade show companies.

"When you read Zach Selch's book, Global Sales he's giving you the tools you need to succeed. The ideas in his book, will help increase your personal earnings and revenues for your company by driving international sales," said Kallman.

When you read Zach Selch's book, Global Sales he's giving you the tools you need to succeed. The ideas in his book, will help increase your personal earnings and revenues for your company by driving international sales. Unlike many global business books written by academics or ex-diplomats, Zach Selch's book is based on real life sales experience. As a Global Sales Mentor, he has helped several companies increase global sales by more than 1,000 percent. Selch has sold products for companies from multiple industries ranging from start-ups to Fortune 1000 multinationals to more than 135 countries, while building nine international sales teams.

Selch's book is a best seller on Amazon and full of testimonials from companies that have used his 30-year international sales expertise to drive global revenues and add hundreds of millions of dollars to the value of their company.

Unlike many global business books written by academics or ex-diplomats, his book is based on real life sales experience. As a Global Sales Mentor, Selch has helped several companies increase global sales by more than 1,000 percent.

He has sold products for companies from multiple industries ranging from start-ups to Fortune 1000 multinationals to more than 135 countries, while building nine international sales teams.

He is currently the VP of Global Sales for a medical manufacturer. When the pandemic hit, the company's global sales activities, mostly face to face, were choked. Within months, he managed to surpass the company's global sales revenues from pre-pandemic years.

"Everybody is facing a huge difficulty right now because of COVID and travel restrictions. It's really making international sales difficult," said Selch.

To adapt, he took advantage of remote meetings and learned how to effectively use video and all the telephone-based apps. For effective communications, Selch advises learning to use asynchronous communications, which includes sending short video clips. Also investing in high-quality equipment.

"My job right now involves at least 60 percent of my time working on video. I invested thousands of dollars to create a video studio. I have a good camera, 65-watt light, high-quality boom mic and backdrop so I can control the environment," said Selch.

When it comes to communication apps, you should always cater to what clients prefer. People in Africa may prefer one app while people from India prefer another. That means downloading all the 15 apps and learning how to use each one.

While conducting virtual meetings, Selch found that old school tools like a whiteboard and pen are helpful communication tools.

"Let's say there are nine people on a call. You can draw something on the whiteboard without interrupting anyone if someone is talking. Everyone can see that you're sort of signaling even though you're only one of the nine squares on the screen," said Selch.

When prospects weren't picking up his calls, he found a novel approach of getting their attention. He uses online gig services to find people in countries, who can help get the attention of prospects and set telephone appointments.

"I would get them to find and talk with the person, give them an elevator pitch and ask for a telephone appointment. It seems to be working now but it may not work in a year," said Selch.

When it comes to international sales, the biggest mistake he's seen is companies hiring the wrong person or distributor. Most people think they can do it but it's tough and requires the rights skills and experience.

"Another mistake is selling to the wrong markets that don't make any sense. If you ask 20 companies where their first market will be 19 will say 'France, Italy and Japan'. Why? Because they want to travel there," said Selch.

His book Global Sales: A Practical Playbook on How to Drive Profitable Growth for International Sales and Marketing Leaders is a valuable tool to avoid all these pitfalls with valuable tips and advice to increase your international sales.

He also trains and coaches sales managers and their teams either virtually or face to face to be more successful at global sales. He mixes taped training material with live coaching for the best possible impact.

In many cases, his mentoring has shaved six months off the learning curve for higher and quicker sales earnings and avoided expensive missteps. You can find more information about his training at Global Sales Mentor and or book him for a live or virtual speaking event at TheMostInterestingSalesManInTheWorld.com.

Selch is a Forbes contributor and has a vlog, podcast, Tic Tok channel, YouTube Channel, LinkedIn page and has written a couple of books with tips to increase international sales.

For further information or to schedule an interview, contact Zach Selch at (847) 440-6843 or [email protected].

SOURCE Global Sales Mentor