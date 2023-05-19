How to join The Elite Ranks of DevOps Leaders - the IBQMI CERTIFIED DEVOPS MANAGER®

CHEYENNE, Wyo., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Business and Quality Management Institute LLC (IBQMI®) has announced the release of its prestigious IBQMI CERTIFIED DEVOPS MANAGER® certification program, in response to numerous requests from professionals in the IT industry.

IBQMI CERTIFIED DEVOPS MANAGER® Transforming Cultures, Enabling Teams!

This certification is a highly sought-after qualification for individuals looking to elevate their career from an operative expert to a management or leadership position in the fast-paced world of DevOps environments. Students of the program will learn the perfect combination of DevOps expert knowledge and management/leadership qualifications, making them the future leaders of the industry. Professionals in the IT industry are encouraged to enroll in this program and become trailblazers in revolutionizing the world with DevOps.

"I am convinced that this certification will separate the nerds from the future leaders, equipping them with a comprehensive understanding of all DevOps topics and paving the way to advance their careers in management positions," says Marcello Raffaele Avagliano, CEO Asia/Pacific.

The primary objective of the IBQMI CERTIFIED DEVOPS MANAGER® program is to advance the career of professionals who are currently working in an operational capacity but desire team and budget responsibilities to climb the career ladder. Unlike other certification programs that focus solely on computer science or specific administrative knowledge, our program aims to equip professionals with the necessary skills and expertise for IT management in a DevOps environment, thus enabling them to take on more significant roles in their organizations.

The IBQMI CERTIFIED DEVOPS MANAGER® certification program provides comprehensive training materials that encompass principals, methodologies, tools, and technologies, implementation, and transformational projects - all vital areas of DevOps. Participants gain hands-on experience using various tools like Jenkins, Git, Docker, Kubernetes, and Ansible. Thus, they gain the confidence they need to lead teams and manage technical projects.

The IBQMI CERTIFIED DEVOPS MANAGER® certification program is designed to transform cultures, enable teams and empower leaders to revolutionize the future of business with DevOps. As an internationally recognized certification program, IBQMI® graduates are highly valued by major corporations, enabling them to advance in their careers and achieve higher levels of management roles. Enroll now and elevate your career with the ultimate certification in IT management - IBQMI CERTIFIED DEVOPS MANAGER®. This program will equip you with the necessary skills to gain an in-depth understanding of DevOps and stay ahead of the latest trends and best practices to become a leader in the DevOps industry.

To learn more about the IBQMI CERTIFIED DEVOPS MANAGER® certification program, visit their website at https://www.ibqmi.org

