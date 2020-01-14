How To Keep A Golf Game Hot When It's Too Cold To Play: Make A Sunny And Warm Stay-And-Play Golf Getaway To Marriott's Grande Vista In Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Snowed in? Local course closed for the season? Making a stay-and-play golf getaway to the warm and sunny fairways in Orlando is the best way to keep a golf game hot when it's too cold to play.

Now, nightly lodging and resort amenities at Marriott's Grande Vista are included with Marriott Golf Academy's multi-day golf school packages in Orlando. Prices start at just $999 per person for a two-day golf school with lodging included*.

Multi-day golf schools at Marriott Golf Academy in Orlando include lodging at the spectacular Marriott's Grande Vista resort. For pricing, availability and to book now, go to MarriottGolfAcademy.com or call 855-778-8141. See website for details.

Golf Digest named Marriott Golf Academy one of the best academies in the U.S., noting the highly trained instructors, small teacher-to-student ratios and its use of the latest in swing analysis technology. Marriott Golf Academy offers a wide menu of golf instruction designed to help golfers of all skill levels develop and grow their game – and keep it hot during the long winter.

In addition to guestroom lodging and resort amenities, Marriott Golf Academy's two- and three-day golf schools at Marriott's Grande Vista in Orlando include:

Complimentary rounds of golf at Marriott's Grande Vista Golf Club

State-of-the-art video swing analysis

Full access to the resorts' renowned practice facilities

Use of the latest equipment from TaylorMade ®

Daily lunch with golf instructor

Marriott's Grande Vista Golf Club sits on the headwaters of the Florida Everglades. The golf facility—surrounded by magnificent oaks and beautiful cypress trees—boasts 35 acres of dedicated practice areas, a full menu of golf instruction and a picturesque 9-hole, par-36 Ron Garl-designed golf course.

A golf getaway to Marriott's Grande Vista gets you close to everything in Orlando. At this tropical hideaway, golfers discover a delightful array of first-class amenities and family-friendly features that make every day of an Orlando golf trip a truly magical experience. Nestled in this emerald oasis, it's hard to believe that the world's most exhilarating theme parks and family attractions—and nearly 70 more golf courses just waiting to be played—are but a short distance away.

To get even more out of a hot golfcation to Orlando, Marriott Golf Academy's on-site club-builder, The Golf Fitting Studio, is offering a 50% discount on full fittings—a $125 savings—to golfers who book a multi-day golf school at Marriott Golf Academy. The Golf Fitting Studio is recognized by Golf Digest as one of "America's Best Clubfitters."

Multi-day golf schools at Marriott Golf Academy in Orlando include lodging at the spectacular Marriott's Grande Vista resort. For pricing, availability and to book now, go to MarriottGolfAcademy.com or call 855-778-8141. See website for details.

About Marriott Golf Academy - With locations in Orlando, Fla., and Palm Desert, Calif., Marriott Golf Academy combines the world-class service and hospitality of Marriott with expert instructional programming. From low-handicap elite golfers seeking a competitive advantage, to newcomers to the game seeking an introductory program that is matched to their needs, Marriott Golf Academy offers programming for the entire family, at two desirable Marriott Vacation Club destinations. For more information on all programs and packages offered by Marriott Golf Academy, golfers should call (855) 778-8141, or visit MarriottGolfAcademy.com.

About Marriott Vacation Club - Marriott Vacation Club is a global leader in vacation ownership with a diverse portfolio of 61 resorts and more than 13,000 timeshare villas throughout the U.S., Caribbean, Europe, Asia and Australia. Marriott Vacation Club's point-based vacation ownership program provides Owners and their families with the flexibility to enjoy high-quality vacation experiences. Follow us on Twitter.com/MarriottVacClub and Facebook at Facebook.com/marriottvacationclub .

*Not valid with any other pricing, discount, promotion, points program certificates or other certificates. Prices subject to change.

SOURCE Marriott Golf Academy

Related Links

http://www.marriottgolfacademy.com

