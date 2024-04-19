HOW TO KEEP PESTS FROM BUZZING THROUGH COMMUNITY CLEAN-UP EVENTS THIS EARTH DAY

Terminix Empowers Communities with Earth Day Cleanup Tips to Prevent Pests

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Every April, Earth Day reminds us of the importance of preserving our planet through environmental conservation, uniting communities over a common goal to better protect the cities we call home. This year, Terminix, a Rentokil Terminix company, has pledged to hit the streets of their communities, helping clean up the mess to prevent pests.

As local communities gather together for Earth Day clean-up activities, it's crucial to ensure that our efforts to beautify and care for the environment do not inadvertently attract pests. To help keep pests from buzzing through community clean-up events, Terminix shared these tips:

Dispose of Waste Properly: Ensure that all trash and debris collected during the clean-up are disposed of properly in sealed containers. Leaving trash bags lying around can attract pests like rodents, birds and insects.

Avoid Food Waste: If organizing a clean-up event with food or snacks, be vigilant about cleaning up any food waste promptly. Food scraps are a magnet for pests, so dispose of them properly in sealed containers.

Clean Up Standing Water: Pests, like mosquitoes, breed in standing water. After heavy rains or if working near bodies of water, be sure to clean up any standing water to prevent mosquito breeding grounds.

Wear Protective Clothing: Consider lighter-colored clothing as lighter colors are less attractive to mosquitoes than darker colors. Long sleeves, pants and closed-toe shoes can help prevent insect bites and exposure to pests.

Educate Participants: Educate volunteers and participants about the importance of proper waste disposal and hygiene to prevent attracting pests. Encourage everyone to be mindful of their surroundings and to report any pest sightings.

Every piece of trash removed and every pest deterred will help bring communities closer to a healthier, more sustainable world. To join a local clean-up event near you please visit, earthday.org . To learn more pest prevention tips please visit, https://www.terminix.com/ .

About Rentokil Terminix

Rentokil Terminix is the leading provider of residential and commercial services in North America. The company provides health, hygiene, and environment services, and pest management services, including protection against termites, mosquitoes, rodents and other pests. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., the company is part of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE: RTO), one of the largest business services companies in the world. To learn more, visit EnhancedPestControl.com , or linkedin.com/company/rentokilterminix .

