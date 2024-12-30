How to Keep Your Guests Happy and Awake Until Midnight

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the countdown to midnight begins, every holiday host faces the ultimate challenge: how to keep guests lively, festive, and ready to toast as the New Year approaches. The answer? Black Irish by Mariah Carey—an award-winning Irish cream that transforms your celebrations with a decadent twist on classic cocktails.

Black Irish by Mariah Carey-an award-winning Irish cream that transforms your celebrations with a decadent twist on classic cocktails.

With its rich, creamy texture and perfectly balanced flavor, Black Irish is the ultimate base for crowd-pleasing cocktails like espresso martinis, hot chocolate delights, and indulgent dessert drinks. Whether you're planning an elegant soirée or a cozy gathering, Black Irish ensures your guests stay energized and engaged well past midnight.

Festive Black Irish Cocktail Inspirations for Your Celebration:

Black Irish Espresso Martini

2 oz Black Irish Original Irish Cream





1 oz espresso (freshly brewed or cold brew concentrate)





0.5 oz vodka





Ice (shaken until frothy)





Garnish with three espresso beans for luck

Black Irish Hot Chocolate Delight

1.5 oz Black Irish Salted Caramel





6 oz hot chocolate





Topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of salted caramel sauce

Black Irish Peppermint Dessert Cocktail

1.5 oz Black Irish White Chocolate





1 oz peppermint schnapps





1 oz cream





Rim the glass with crushed candy canes

"Black Irish isn't just an Irish cream—it's the spirit of celebration," says John Herzog, CEO of Black Irish. "It's indulgent, versatile, and perfect for raising a glass during the most magical time of the year."

Inspired by Mariah Carey herself, whose festive influence reigns supreme during the holidays, Black Irish embodies the joy and indulgence of the season. With its award-winning taste, as recognized at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Black Irish is a must-have for every host seeking to make their celebration unforgettable.

About Black Irish

Black Irish by Mariah Carey is the only celebrity-backed Irish cream on the market, offering a luxurious twist on a beloved classic. Recognized as one of the Top 100 Spirits of 2023, Black Irish has quickly become a favorite among cocktail enthusiasts and holiday revelers alike. Celebrate with Black Irish and raise your glass till midnight!

Availability: Black Irish is available at your local retailer. For more information, visit Black Irish.

Media Contact:

Stacey Bender

973-650-1218

[email protected]

SOURCE Black Irish by Mariah Carey