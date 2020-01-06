How To Know If A Permanent Non-Surgical Nose Job Is Too Good To Be True by Eric M. Joseph, M.D.

People who are candidates for non-surgical nose jobs typically wish to camouflage a small bump, create a more symmetrical appearance or make their nostrils lower. Some of the happiest patients treated with the non-surgical nose job are those who suffered from visible irregularities after a previous nose job.

The non-surgical nose job works by injecting filler to change the appearance of your nose. But the type of filler matters. Many plastic surgeons performing non-surgical nose jobs use temporary gel fillers like hyaluronic acid (HA). But these costly treatments last only months and must be repeated to maintain the desired result. That's too good to be true.

Eric M. Joseph, M.D. is a board-certified facial plastic surgeon who prefers permanent filler. Dr. Joseph's expertise is with the microdroplet technique of administering Silikon®-1000 for permanent non-surgical results. Silikon®-1000 (purified polydimethylsiloxane) is FDA-approved medical grade silicone oil. The microdroplet technique is key to success. Dr. Joseph administers tiny droplets of filler at a time to achieve the desired result.

"Microdroplet Silikon®-1000 may be the safest option for people considering non-surgical nose job treatments, especially for those who have undergone previous rhinoplasty surgery", says Dr. Joseph who has performed over 1,000 nasal treatments with Silikon®-1000. "In rare instances, temporary gel fillers may be associated with necrosis, biofilm, and blindness. But these severe complications have never been seen with microdroplet Silikon®-1000 injections."

While originally developed for certain eye diseases, microdroplet silicone oil has been used for permanent non-surgical nose job treatments in the US for over 50 years, with a consistent track record of safety, precision, and excellent results. Unlike the viscous silicone that made breast implants dangerous in the 1980s, silicone oil is ubiquitous in many medical devices. Hypodermic needles, disposable syringes, and IV catheters made in the US since WWII are coated with a thin layer of silicone for lubrication and patient comfort.

Dr. Joseph performs the non-surgical nose job painlessly with a topical anesthetic, and there is no downtime.

While most patients are candidates for the non-surgical nose job, some aren't. If you have breathing problems or a large nasal hump with a droopy nasal tip, traditional rhinoplasty surgery may be the best option for achieving your goals.

Dr. Joseph is a facial plastic surgeon specializing in permanent non-surgical nose job procedures for over 20 years in West Orange, NJ, USA. His other specialties include primary rhinoplasty, teen rhinoplasty, ethnic rhinoplasty, revision rhinoplasty, chin implant, neck liposuction, cosmetic ear surgery, eyelid surgery, and permanent nonsurgical facial rejuvenation with microdroplet Silikon®-1000.

