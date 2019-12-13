HOW TO MAKE IT THROUGH THE HOLIDAY C'S: CHAOS AND CHEER!
Dec 13, 2019, 08:11 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Surviving the holidays is no easy feat. From family functions to office get-togethers, and searching for that perfect gift, it's no surprise some of us find it difficult to experience the true meaning of the season. Here are some top tips to help you survive the most stressful season of the year!
- SMOOTH TRAVELS: We all make New Year's resolutions and with Booking.com, it's easy to book a trip to make them come true. Whether you want to be more active or spend more time traveling with your pets, they have great filters find the perfect place to kick start your resolution. With over 197 million reviews from real users, your travel expectations will match your reality.
- A LAST-MINUTE STOP: Instead of hopping from shop to shop to find the perfect gifts, consider going to one place that has it all. Find gifts for everyone on your list. From electronics and music, to toys and beauty items, set this discount retailer as a gift destination this holiday. Are you the host for the holidays? Dollar General is a one-stop shop for the household cleaning essentials you need for entertaining guests this season. It's easy to forget that one food item you need for entertaining. Stop by more than 16,000 locations for quick shopping that is easy and affordable.
- PREPARE FOR GUESTS: The holidays are unpredictable, and we never know who may stop by the party! Consider having extra beverages and preparing extra food to share with those who come by throughout the night.
- EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED: With the holiday chaos, things may not always go as expected. Whether it's last minute change of plans, or delays due to a snowstorm, don't expect things to be perfect! Instead focus on spending quality time with family and friends.
