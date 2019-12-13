HOW TO MAKE IT THROUGH THE HOLIDAY C'S: CHAOS AND CHEER!

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Surviving the holidays is no easy feat. From family functions to office get-togethers, and searching for that perfect gift, it's no surprise some of us find it difficult to experience the true meaning of the season. Here are some top tips to help you survive the most stressful season of the year!

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8649851-tips-for-surviving-the-holidays/