How to Make Your Home's Plumbing Part of Your Spring Cleaning Checklist

In May 2018, Gov. Jerry Brown signed a pair of bills into law that will set targets for indoor and outdoor water consumption, but Rooter Hero co-founder and owner John Akhoian said there are many ways homeowners can lessen the amount of water they're using on a daily basis.

"With spring coming, water consumption is guaranteed to go up," Akhoian said. "Homeowners are getting started on spring cleaning. They're planting gardens. They're washing their car before a Sunday drive. It's really easy to let water use get out of control, but it's also really easy to take small steps that can lower an individual's water use, such as turning off the tap when you're brushing your teeth or combining a couple of loads of laundry. There are going to be regulations in place, but our personal choices can make a big difference, too."

Homeowners should also consider options like low-flow showerheads, faucets and toilets, which can save several gallons of water per minute. Akhoian said water consumption isn't the only thing to think about when it comes to a spring plumbing checklist, though, and noted other additions that should be included:

Check for leaks – Inspect all faucets and visible pipes. This can include in the basement, below sinks or any other exposed areas. A leak can not only raise your bill quickly, but it could also lead to potential water damage, mold and mildew.

Consider drain cleaning – Make drain cleaning a part of regular spring maintenance. This is a good time to check for clogs or buildup, which can lead to plumbing problems and also begin to smell.

Drain your water heater – It can be helpful to drain a few gallons — or the entire tank — of water from your water heater annually. Sediment can begin to build up in the base of the water heater, which can not only find its way into your water supply but also impact energy efficiency.

"Every spring cleaning checklist should have a plumbing section," Akhoian said. "Dusting, sweeping and cleaning are important, and they're a great way to start off spring. But, while it can be easy to focus on appearance and aesthetics, a homeowner needs to make the plumbing and inner workings of a house a priority, too. A dusty shelf might be an eyesore, but an overlooked plumbing problem could cost a homeowner hundreds or even thousands of dollars."

