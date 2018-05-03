How to Navigate Food Allergies, According to Registered Dietitian Katie Ferraro

Get a medical diagnosis—Avoid self-diagnosing food allergies as it may lead to unnecessary restrictions. Consult with a registered dietitian—Once you have a food allergy diagnosis, a dietitian can help craft a well-balanced meal plan consisting of foods you and your family can eat. Read those labels—Newer laws mandate clear disclosure of allergenic ingredients, so take advantage of and familiarize yourself with product labels. Seek support from other families living with allergies—A new food allergy diagnosis can initially feel very isolating, but there are many families with similar situations. Find a food allergy support group or online community, like the Food Equality Initiative, Kids With Food Allergies, Food Allergy Research & Education and Food Allergy & Anaphylaxis Connection Team, to share ideas and experiences with. Be adventurous with new foods—Don't think of a food allergy as merely a "ban" on certain foods, but rather as an opportunity to explore new foods that are compatible with your diet.

"My most valuable recommendation for families with food allergies is to approach the diagnosis of a new food allergy as an opportunity to try new foods," says Katie Ferraro, MPH, RDN, CDE. "For example, if you're dealing with a peanut or tree nut allergy, explore and try other types of plant protein like the sunflower seeds in SunButter."

More than 170 foods have been reported to cause allergic reactions and eight of those foods – milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, fish and crustacean shellfish – are responsible for more than 90 percent of serious food allergic reactions in the United States, according to FARE. The U.S. grown and made, specially-roasted sunflower seeds found in SunButter products are processed in a dedicated facility and every jar is free from the top eight food allergens.

"Food allergies are becoming increasingly prevalent for families and in schools today, making it difficult for parents and school officials to navigate common limitations," said Justin LaGosh, director of sales and marketing at SunButter. "SunButter is committed to providing nutritious products with simple ingredients that any family can enjoy, and we hope more and more brands will contribute to the free-from space by considering food allergies when creating new or innovating existing products."

Packed with protein and containing less saturated fat and more micro nutrients than traditional nut butters, SunButter is made from 1-4 ingredients (depending on the variety) and most of its offerings are Non-GMO Project Verified. Each serving offers 7 grams of protein and contains no cholesterol, trans fats or preservatives. Additional recipes can be found at www.sunbutter.com/recipes. For more information on SunButter, please visit www.sunbutter.com.

About SunButter

Founded in 2002 in Fargo, North Dakota, SunButter LLC is the pioneer of seed-to-jar sunflower butter. SunButter was developed as delicious solution for families with peanut and tree nut allergies. The company's locally-grown, specially-roasted sunflower seeds are processed in a dedicated peanut free and tree nut free facility. The sunflower seeds are grown in a region of the country where peanuts are not grown, eliminating the risk of cross-contamination. SunButter is free from the top 8 food allergens: peanuts, tree nuts, soy, milk, eggs, wheat, fish, and crustacean shellfish. SunButter is also free from Canada's ten priority food allergens, which include mustard, sulfites, and sesame. Made with delicious U.S. grown, roasted sunflower seed, SunButter boasts 7 grams of protein per serving and more vitamins and minerals than nut butters. SunButter provides 45% of the U.S. recommended daily allowance for vitamin E with no trans-fats and less saturated fat than the leading brand of almond butter. SunButter is vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and certified kosher. All SunButter varieties are made with non-GMO sunflowers, and most varieties are Non-GMO Project Verified. SunButter products are available at Walmart and other fine retailers nationwide. To find a retailer close to you, visit SunButter's store locator at http://sunbutter.com/buy. For more information, visit SunButter.com or SunButterFoodService.com.

