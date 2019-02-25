How to Navigate the Submission Process--and Get Your Writing Published

MISSOULA, Mont., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 1.5 million writers have used the Submittable platform to submit their work to thousands of publications like The New Yorker, Foreign Policy and Poetry Magazine. Only 13% of those writers had work accepted. To increase writers' chances of escaping the slush pile, Submittable partnered with Skillshare, the online learning community for creators, to offer a free class on how to get published .

"You can't control whether a publication accepts your work, but you can increase your odds of being accepted by following the steps we'll cover in this class," said Rachel Mindell, the class instructor and a content creator and strategist for Submittable's marketing and product teams. Submittable is a submission management software used by organizations worldwide to accept and review any content.

"Through my work at Submittable I've become familiar with the literary markets and how writers can navigate the submission process to succeed," Mindell said. "If you've ever harbored a secret wish to be a published writer, you should take this class."

Mindell's writing has appeared in over 40 publications; she's also worked as the editor of a literary journal and teaches for the University of Arizona Poetry Center.

The class titled "How to Get Published: A Step-by-Step Guide to Submitting Your Writing" covers topics ranging from deciding on where to submit writing, creating a dynamic cover letter and bio statement, managing the process of where you've sent work with a platform like Submittable, handling rejection, and preparing for acceptance. It joins a catalog of thousands of Skillshare Original classes taught by writers like Roxane Gay, Hanif Abdurraqib and Susan Orlean.

About Submittable

Submittable ( www.submittable.com ) was launched in 2010 by three creatives—a writer, a filmmaker, and a musician—who wanted to simplify the process of submitting their work. Today, Submittable is a cloud-based submission management platform that makes it easy to accept, review, and make decisions on any kind of digital content. Submittable has collected more than 10 million submissions from thousands of customers worldwide, and is backed by True Ventures, Next Frontier Capital, The Knight Foundation, StartFund, 77Ventures, Y Combinator, and a few other amazing investors.

About Skillshare

Skillshare is an online learning community for creators. Take a class, connect with others, or even teach a class of your own. With 7 million members and more than 25,000 classes in writing, design, business, and more, we're on a mission to connect curious, lifelong learners everywhere—and build a more creative, generous, and prosperous world. Students can enroll in hundreds of free classes, or unlock unlimited access by upgrading to Premium for a low monthly rate. Skillshare is backed by Union Square Ventures, Spark Capital, Amasia, Spero Ventures, and Burda Principal Investments.

